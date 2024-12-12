Pushpa 2 hit 1000 crore mark in 6 days: How long did top Indian films like Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD take?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is unstoppable at the box office, breaking several records within the course of a week. The film also broke the record to become the fastest ever to cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It achieved that feet within 6 days of release. Let us take a look at how long other blockbuster films like RRR, Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD take to cross the ₹1000 crore mark. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 6: Allu Arjun film becomes fastest ever to hit ₹1000 crore mark) Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the biggest blockbuster of 2024.

Before Pushpa 2, the films that achieved that milestone were Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Jawan, Pathaan and Dangal.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion held the record for the first Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark in just 10 days. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the sequel to the 2015 Baahubali: The Beginning and is directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. It released in 2017.

Kalki 2898 AD

The second film following Baahubali 2 is this year's release Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Prabhas in the lead. Directed by Nag Ashwin, and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, made ₹1000 crore at the box office worldwide in 15 days of release. The film was released worldwide on June 27.

KGF Chapter 2

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 entered the ₹1000-crore club in 16 days of release.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow up to the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1. The two-part saga follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

RRR

Director SS Rajamouli has yet another film in this list with his Oscar-winning drama RRR. RRR also crossed ₹1000 crore gross in 16 days. RRR is a multilingual action movie that narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's film entered the ₹1000 crore club last year. Jawan, directed by Atlee, took only 18 days to achieve the feet. Jawan outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of society. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's other 2023 release Pathaan also collected ₹1000 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The film was released on January 25, and crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide about four weeks later, on February 21. It took 27 days to do so.

Dangal

Last but not the least, Aamir Khan's Dangal had a huge box office haul, specifically after it released wide in China. It crossed ₹1000 crore gross at the worldwide box office after 154 days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Aamir in the lead, Dangal is the story of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.