Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 6: Allu Arjun film becomes fastest ever to hit 1000 crore mark

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 6: Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule opened to ₹294 crore worldwide and has since been doing stellar business at the box office. Idlebrain Jeevi reports that the film has crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide in 6 days.

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Pushpa re-tweeted a post by Idebrain that read, “ ₹1000 crores world wide gross accomplished by #Pushpa2 in just 6 days! Another all time record!!” The film reached the ₹922 crore gross mark within 5 days of release, becoming the first Indian film to achieve this record.

For context, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion held the record for the first Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark in just 10 days. Another SS Rajamouli film, RRR, made ₹1000 crore gross in 16 days, as did Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Jawan and Pathan took 18 and 27 days to reach the mark. As the film soon enters its second week, how it’ll hold up remains to be seen.

Day 0 + 1 worldwide ₹ 294 crore (gross) Day 2 ₹ 449 crore Day 3 ₹ 621 crore Day 4 ₹ 829 crore Day 5 ₹ 922 crore Day 6 ₹ 1000 crore +

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected around ₹645.95 crore net in India so far.

Pushpa 2: The Rule producers threatened

According to ANI, Rajput leader Raj Shekhawat threatened the producer of Pushpa 2: The Rule on Sunday over the alleged insult of Kshatriyas. In a post on X, he demanded the producers remove the usage of the word ‘Shekawat’, claiming that the film ‘insults’ Kshatriyas.

“The movie has done grave insult to Kshatriyas. The Shekhawat community has been presented in a poor light,” he reportedly said in a video, adding, “The makers of the movie should remove the continuous use of Shekhawat word from the movie, or else, the Karni Sena will thrash them inside their house and will go to any limits as required.”

Fahadh plays a police officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the film. A red sanders smuggler, Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun, constantly bests him. The film picks up where the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise left off with Bhanwar vowing to bring Pushpa down by any means.