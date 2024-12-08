Fans unearth old video of Fahadh Faasil saying there was no ‘Pushpa 1, Pushpa 2’: It was supposed to be a web series

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule saw Fahadh Faasil play an egotistical police officer called Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who faces off against Allu Arjun’s red sanders smuggler, Pushpa Raj. After the film’s release, fans unearthed an interview Fahadh gave to Cue Studio in 2022, speaking about how a web series turned into a film, later split into two parts. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 3: Allu Arjun film in ‘thaggede le’ mode at ₹600 crore) Fahadh Faasil plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

‘Was a web series for Netflix’

Fahadh claimed that when Sukumar first approached him for the project, it was supposed to be just one film, with his character coming in at the interval point. “There was no Pushpa 1, Pushpa 2, only one Pushpa. He narrated the police station scene to me first, the interval, and then my character’s part. He wanted to tell the story of a person who has no identity and who achieves everything in life. He fulfils his mother’s dream, overcomes childhood hardships…then comes along a person who reminds him of all his issues again,” explained Fahadh.

However, Sukumar soon decided to split the film into two parts, even telling Fahadh there was scope for a third part. He explained, “Initially, the concept of red sandalwood…Sukku sir was supposed to make a web series for Netflix, which means so much content is there. So he wanted to end Pushpa 1, where it all began. He also told me after I joined shooting that even if he gave me my lines in advance, he would change them during the shoot. But he gave me the time to learn them; what else do you need from a filmmaker?”

‘FaFa coped with me on sets’

Sukumar recently discussed Fahadh at a press meet in Hyderabad, explaining how the actor coped with his tendency to change lines despite not speaking Telugu.

Stating that he couldn’t speak about the actor much during the pre-release, he said, “I’m so thankful to him; he’s like my brother. He brought everything I thought of to life. I used to change dialogues on set, but he never complained despite being a Malayali and not knowing Telugu. There were always happy vibes whenever he was on set.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film ends by setting up the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, it’s unclear if Fahadh’s character, Bhanwar, will be a part of it.