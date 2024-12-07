Pushpa 2 The Rule ending explained: What happens to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil?

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj might be talked about most for his ‘thaggede le’ (I won’t back down) attitude and for the way he takes over a red sanders smuggling syndicate in Pushpa: The Rise (2021) but at his heart, Sukumar has written him as a traumatised boy who’s just looking for acceptance from his estranged family. Pushpa 2: The Rule, released this Thursday, resolves some of his personal and professional issues, with the ending setting things up for Pushpa 3: The Rampage. *Spoilers ahead* (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule review: Allu Arjun delivers a wildfire performance as Pushpa Raj in an entertaining film) Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa’s repaired relationship with family

In Pushpa: The Rise, it was established that Pushpa is the son of Molleti Venkata Ramana, born out of an affair he had with Parvatamma. Due to this, his half-brother Mohan Raj (Ajay) disowns and mocks them at every opportunity. That is one of the reasons why Pushpa decides to become rich and gain respect, so his mother is never talked down to.

In Pushpa 2: The Rule, Mohan buries the hatchet after Pushpa rescues his niece Kaveri from goons and even invites them to a family wedding. Pushpa even brings the whole of Chittoor to a standstill till he finds his kidnapped niece, leading to a face-off with a newly established villain called Buggi Reddy (Tarak Ponnappa), nephew of Minister Pratap Reddy (Jagapathi Babu).

Despite protests from Chief Minister Siddappa Naidu (Rao Ramesh), his friend Keshava and even Kaveri, Pushpa impales Buggi with a trishul. While this earns him his brother’s respect, the ending of Pushpa 2: The Rule hints that their relationship might have ended before it even began due to a bomb blast at the family wedding.

What happened to Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat?

Pushpa’s wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), is revealed to be pregnant during the film’s climax, with him worried that if he has a son, he will not be able to give him a family name due to family issues. Police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil) is bested by Pushpa during a smuggling run, leaving him humiliated again. A day before it’s exposed that Pushpa has bested him again, Bhanwar takes an extreme step that leaves the audience wondering if he’s dead.

A pregnant Srivalli, Pushpa and his mother attend the family wedding, but a flower arrangement with a skull in the middle blasts. It’s unclear if it’s Bhanwar or a new villain that stands on the cliff where Pushpa first humiliated the police officer, watching the wedding hall go up in flames. A similar flower arrangement is also sent to Buggi’s funeral, though the bomb isn’t shown going off there. After the blast, the title card for Pushpa 3: The Rampage comes on-screen, hinting that he’s alive even if the fate of his family is unknown.

Some fans on X (formerly Twitter) have dug out the first promotional video, titled Where is Pushpa? released to announce Pushpa 2: The Rule and assumed the events shown in the video will take place in Pushpa 3: The Rampage. There’s also a scene at the beginning of Pushpa 2: The Rule that could be passed off as a dream or events that take place in the next instalment. Only time will tell.