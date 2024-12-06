Menu Explore
Amid dating buzz, Rashmika Mandanna spotted watching Pushpa 2 with Vijay Deverakonda's family in Hyderabad

BySugandha Rawal
Dec 06, 2024 10:03 AM IST

In the image, Rashmika Mandanna is seen wearing a sweatshirt and pants. In fact, her sweatshirt was from Vijay Deverakonda's clothing brand.

Amid ongoing speculation about her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, actor Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted watching her latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside his family at a theatre in Hyderabad. The appearance has added to the romance buzz surrounding the couple. Also read: Pushpa 2 Twitter reviews: Allu Arjun packs a wildfire punch as Pushpa Raj, fans hail incredible Jathara sequence

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on December 5.
Pushpa 2: The Rule released on December 5.

Rashmika Mandanna’s movie outing

A photograph of the actor has surfaced on social media. It shows her at the cinema hall accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Devarakonda Madhavi, and his brother, Anand Deverakonda. The image was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the image, Rashmika is seen wearing a sweatshirt and pants. In fact, her sweatshirt was from Vijay Deverakonda's clothing brand.

That being said, Vijay Deverakonda was not seen in the photograph. Rashmika’s outing has fueled further speculation about her bond with Vijay and her family members.

Rashmika has reprised her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2. Earlier this week, Rashmika took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from Pushpa: The Rule sets and expressed gratitude for Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, the film's crew and fans.

About Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film directed by Sukumar, continues to delve into the life of Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun. The sequel is expected to explore more of his marriage to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and his enmity with Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

The film was released on December 5. The Allu Arjun starrer has now become the biggest film in India to open at the box office. The film has already earned over 170 crore on day one, Thursday, by replacing SS Rajamouli's epic RRR.

