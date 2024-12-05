Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 1 (updated live): Allu Arjun's giant on its way to be India's biggest opener

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 1: Sukumar-Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is well on its way to be biggest Indian film to open at the box office. The film is off to a stellar start and might beat the likes of Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD. (Also read: Pushpa 2 review live: Allu Arjun's film opens to world today, gets glowing reviews; could earn ₹280 crore on Day 1) Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 1 (updated live): Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in the song Kissik.

BO report at 10 am

As per Sacnilk.com, at 10am on Thursday, the film has collected about ₹32.53 crore India net on its first day for all languages. In US, as per a tweet by Prathyangira Cinemas, the film has minted $3.2 million in just preview shows earnings.

Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “Pushpa 2: The Rule has officially rewritten history, crossing a staggering 3 million tickets in advance sales, the highest ever in India! As fans pour into cinemas on this electrifying opening day, the frenzy around this blockbuster is palpable. This is not just a record-breaking milestone for Pushpa 2: The Rule, but a monumental moment for Indian cinema, showcasing its unstoppable growth and setting the stage for a spectacular year-end celebration. Already a Pan-India phenomenon, the film is poised to smash box office records and raise the bar for cinema like never before!”

Where will it rank?

The biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema is RRR, which minted ₹223 crore on Day 1, followed by Baahubali ( ₹217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹175 crore). Several trade pundits are quoting a figure of upwards of ₹250 crore for Pushpa 2.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

