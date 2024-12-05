Edit Profile
    Pushpa 2 movie review and release live updates: Allu Arjun's film opens to world today; gets glowing reviews

    By Soumya Srivastava
    Dec 5, 2024 9:15 AM IST
    Pushpa 2 movie review and release live updates: Allu Arjun is all set to be back on the big screen today with the film's worldwide release.
    Pushpa 2 movie review and release live updates: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's massy epic is all set to hit theatres worldwide today. The film had a bunch on paid-preview shows in some parts of the country last night (Wednesday) but gets a full-fledged, worldwide release on Thursday. Ahead of the premiere, fans of Allu Arjun gathered outside the Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada to celebrate the much-awaited release....Read More

    They were seen bursting crackers in excitement, as they created a festive atmosphere outside the cinema hall.

    Earlier this week, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government after it approved a ticket price hike for the film.

    Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 5, 2024 9:15 AM IST

    Pushpa 2 Review Live: Pure goosebumps

    “EXCELLENT 2nd Half. #PushpaRaj in God mode pure GOOSEBUMPS stuff 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” read a tweet.

    Dec 5, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    Pushpa 2 Review Live: High voltage!

    “#Pushpa2TheRule Paaah what a HIGH VOLTAGE End off Fight🤯⚡ GOOSEBUMPS is an understatement !! Excellent choreography of Stunt,” read a review of the movie on Twitter.

    Dec 5, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    Pushpa 2 release live: US BO update

    "The Mass Jathara Continues🔥🔥 #PushpaTheRule races past $3.1 Million in North America gross and counting," read a tweet by Prathyangira Cinemas.

    Dec 5, 2024 8:38 AM IST

    Pushpa 2 release live: Ram Gopal Varma's good wish

    "CONGRATS to @alluarjun and team for giving a ALL INDIA INDUSTRY HIT .. ALLU is MEGA MEGA MEGA MEGA MEGA," wrote Ram Gopal Varma.

    Dec 5, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    Pushpa 2 release live: Stampede causes woman's death

    Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad turned into chaos and ultimately into a tragedy as a massive crowd emerged at Sandhya Theatre, RTC crossroads, on Wednesday night, which lead to the collapse of a woman and her child. As per a report in Matrubhumi, a 39 year-old woman named Revati died and her child was rendered critical after a stampede-like situation broke out near the theatre to catch a glimpse of star Allu Arjun. He made a surprise visit to the event, along with heavy security and police protection.

    Read full story here.

    Dec 5, 2024 8:32 AM IST

    Pushpa 2 release live: Take a poll

    Dec 5, 2024 8:27 AM IST

    Pushpa 2 release live: Twitter reviews

    Pushpa 2 Twitter reviews: Fans cheered for Allu Arjun's return as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar film, with special praise for Fahadh Faasil's power-packed performance. Read more review here.

    Dec 5, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    Pushpa 2 release live: HT Review

    Pushpa 2 The Rule review: Sukumar's Allu Arjun-starrer is entertaining and makes you feel something for its titular character, even if it’s not flawless. Read the full review here.

