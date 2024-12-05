Pushpa 2 movie review and release live updates: Allu Arjun's film opens to world today; gets glowing reviews

Pushpa 2 movie review and release live updates: Allu Arjun plays the lead, Pushpa Raj in the movie.

Pushpa 2 movie review and release live updates: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's massy epic is all set to hit theatres worldwide today. The film had a bunch on paid-preview shows in some parts of the country last night (Wednesday) but gets a full-fledged, worldwide release on Thursday. Ahead of the premiere, fans of Allu Arjun gathered outside the Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada to celebrate the much-awaited release....Read More

They were seen bursting crackers in excitement, as they created a festive atmosphere outside the cinema hall.

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government after it approved a ticket price hike for the film.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.