Fans groove to Pushpa 2's Peelings in theatres after criticising it, hail Rashmika Mandanna's ‘terrific’ performance

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally released in theatres. The film's song 'Peelings' received massive backlash for its choreography. However, videos of fans grooving to the song in theatres in going viral on social media. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in 'Peelings'.(Instagram)

Fans reacting to watching ‘Peelings’ in theatre

Fans can't stop praising Rashmika Mandanna for 'killing it' with her dance moves in the Pushpa 2 song. Some even appreciated her for matching to Allu Arjun's energy in the song. Here's a look at what the movie-goers have to say after watching the song on the big screen:

“#Peelings song was absolute bonkers on screen. For all those who’ve been criticising the steps, have conveniently forgotten the kind of energy both @alluarjun and @iamRashmika bring together on screen to make the song really, really special. One of the most energetic tracks of this decade,” wrote film critic Haricharan Pudipeddi.

One of the users hailed Rashmika Mandanna's energy in 'Peelings' and wrote, "#peelings Song Rashmika Mandanna uffffff." Another tweet read, "Appreciation for Rashmika, she gave a terrific performance! And she just killed it in peelings song. Matched Allu Arjun step to step."

Another user shared a full review of the movie with special mention to the 'Peelings' song and wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule - blockbuster. Peak performance by #AlluArjun. Sukumar & DSP always gives best for bunny. Rashmika also was good…jathara scene acting & peelings song dance worked out really well!! It’s U/A so entire family can watch the film along with kids."

Another fans shared a video of movie-goers grooving to 'Peelings' song while watching Pushpa 2 in theatres and wrote, “I'm just enjoying the, Peelings Vibe . Rashmika Ruled All Platform.”

Upon the grand release of 'Peelings' song, netizens slammed the choreography of the song and called it 'vulgar'. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's chemistry in the song was overlooked due to their moves and fans were disappointed. However, it looks like after watching the song on the big screen, the hatred has turned into love for their performance.

About Pushpa 2

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles of Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh respectively in the film. The movie has opened to positive response from the audience and is expected to take the biggest opening of 2024 at the box office.