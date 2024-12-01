Peelings song from Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna show off massy moves. Watch

Peelings song from Pushpa 2 The Rule: A new song called Peelings from Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on Sunday. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the number sees Arjun and Rashmika show off massy moves. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 advance booking outpaces KGF 2, Pathaan, 3 lakh tickets sold in 12 hours; Allu Arjun film may beat Baahubali 2) Peelings song from Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna play Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in the film.

Peelings song from Pushpa 2: The Rule

Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi. A portion of the 4-minute-11-second video sees Arjun and Rashmika pull off energetic moves. Another portion of the video focuses on the lyrics penned by Chandrabose, while some behind-the-scenes footage shows Sukumar, the lead actors, Devi, and cinematographer Miresłow Kuba Brożek is also shown. Shankarr Babu Kandukoori and Laxmi Dasa sang it.

Internet reacts

Given that Pushpa: The Rise did not see Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj dancing much, fans were thrilled to see him be more animated this time around. “Vintage Allu Arjun anna Dance,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “If you say Allu's song..this is what we expect.” One person claimed the theatre would ‘go wildfire’ to the song, and another wrote, “Eesari mass rachaa thaggedele (We won’t back down this time).” Some fans were also impressed by Arjun and Rashmika’s ‘chemistry while dancing’.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Arjun and Rashmika reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. Pushpa is a daily wage worker turned red sanders smuggler while Srivalli plays his wife. Fahadh Faasil will play a police officer and Pushpa’s arch-nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The sequel will pick up from where the original film left off, leading to a face-off between Pushpa and Bhanwar.

The film will be released in theatres on December 5. Pushpa 2: The Rule’s advance bookings have been opened worldwide and it remains to be seen how much the film will open to.