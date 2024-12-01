Pushpa 2 advance booking outpaces KGF 2, Pathaan, 3 lakh tickets sold in 12 hours; Allu Arjun film may beat Baahubali 2

The advance booking for Pushpa 2: The Rule opened on December 1, midnight, four days before it is slated to be released in theatres. The Allu Arjun-starrer is among the most anticipated Indian films of recent times. And the first few hours of advance bookings have proved just that. The film's pre-sales have taken off at a breakneck pace, even surpassing the marks set by all-time blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and KGF Chapter 2. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule tickets going for over ₹2400 in Delhi, Mumbai; shows of Allu Arjun-starrer still selling out fast) Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their roles in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 advance booking collections

In the first 12 hours of advance bookings, Pushpa 2: The Rule has sold over 3 lakh tickets for the first day alone, according to Sacnilk. This has netted the film over ₹10 crore gross in India. This pace is faster than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which sold under 2 lakh tickets in the same period in January 2023. Pathaan's advance booking pace was one of the best in recent times. Among pan-India projects, Pushpa 2 is outpacing the Kannada blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2. The 2022 film had sold 1.25 lakh tickets for the Hindi-dubbed version in the first 12 hours. Pushpa 2 is ahead by a sizable margin, having sold 1.8 lakh tickets in Hindi by noon on December 1.

Pushpa 2 collected over ₹5.5 crore in Hindi and ₹3 crore in Telugu in the first 12 hours of advance bookings. With four days to go, the numbers are set to increase and should easily cross a million tickets, the mark reached by films like Pathaan and Jawan. It may also cross the ₹58.73 crore advance booking mark of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Can Pushpa 2 beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion?

In terms of day one advance booking, two pan-India blockbusters rule the roost. KGF Chapter 2 has the biggest advance booking numbers in the post-pandemic era. The Yash-starrer collected ₹80 crore in pre-sales for day one in all languages. The film is behind only Rajamouli's era-defining Baahubali 2, which collected ₹90 crore in advance bookings in 2017. Trade insiders believe that Pushpa 2 is on course to reach that mark.

The Telugu single-screen bookings opened only on Sunday afternoon, and theatres began to go houseful in mere minutes. If the film can sustain this pace even for a day, it will likely leave the likes of Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2 behind in no time. The final day jump it will likely see on December 4 may push it close to ₹100 crore in advance bookings, which would be a new record. However, that depends on whether Pushpa 2 can sustain this early momentum over the next three days.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and is a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun returns as the titular anti-hero, as do Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The sequel will see Arjun's Pushpa face off against Fahadh's Shekhawat. In a recent Instagram post, the film's female lead, Rashmika, hinted at a possible part 3.