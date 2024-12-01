Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 advance booking outpaces KGF 2, Pathaan, 3 lakh tickets sold in 12 hours; Allu Arjun film may beat Baahubali 2

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Dec 01, 2024 03:19 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking opened on Sunday morning and has already crossed ₹10 crore in just a few hours

The advance booking for Pushpa 2: The Rule opened on December 1, midnight, four days before it is slated to be released in theatres. The Allu Arjun-starrer is among the most anticipated Indian films of recent times. And the first few hours of advance bookings have proved just that. The film's pre-sales have taken off at a breakneck pace, even surpassing the marks set by all-time blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and KGF Chapter 2. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule tickets going for over 2400 in Delhi, Mumbai; shows of Allu Arjun-starrer still selling out fast)

Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their roles in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.
Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their roles in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 advance booking collections

In the first 12 hours of advance bookings, Pushpa 2: The Rule has sold over 3 lakh tickets for the first day alone, according to Sacnilk. This has netted the film over 10 crore gross in India. This pace is faster than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which sold under 2 lakh tickets in the same period in January 2023. Pathaan's advance booking pace was one of the best in recent times. Among pan-India projects, Pushpa 2 is outpacing the Kannada blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2. The 2022 film had sold 1.25 lakh tickets for the Hindi-dubbed version in the first 12 hours. Pushpa 2 is ahead by a sizable margin, having sold 1.8 lakh tickets in Hindi by noon on December 1.

Pushpa 2 collected over 5.5 crore in Hindi and 3 crore in Telugu in the first 12 hours of advance bookings. With four days to go, the numbers are set to increase and should easily cross a million tickets, the mark reached by films like Pathaan and Jawan. It may also cross the 58.73 crore advance booking mark of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Can Pushpa 2 beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion?

In terms of day one advance booking, two pan-India blockbusters rule the roost. KGF Chapter 2 has the biggest advance booking numbers in the post-pandemic era. The Yash-starrer collected 80 crore in pre-sales for day one in all languages. The film is behind only Rajamouli's era-defining Baahubali 2, which collected 90 crore in advance bookings in 2017. Trade insiders believe that Pushpa 2 is on course to reach that mark.

The Telugu single-screen bookings opened only on Sunday afternoon, and theatres began to go houseful in mere minutes. If the film can sustain this pace even for a day, it will likely leave the likes of Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2 behind in no time. The final day jump it will likely see on December 4 may push it close to 100 crore in advance bookings, which would be a new record. However, that depends on whether Pushpa 2 can sustain this early momentum over the next three days.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and is a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun returns as the titular anti-hero, as do Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The sequel will see Arjun's Pushpa face off against Fahadh's Shekhawat. In a recent Instagram post, the film's female lead, Rashmika, hinted at a possible part 3.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On