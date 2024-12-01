Pushpa 2 The Rule tickets going for over 2400 in Delhi, Mumbai; shows of Allu Arjun-starrer still selling out fast

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release in theatres in just four days. Advance booking for the film has begun in select territories in India, particularly the Hindi-speaking belt. The hype for the film can be gauged by the fact that tickets for the Hindi version are priced over ₹2000 in some theatres in Delhi and Mumbai. And yet, the shows are almost sold out already. Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 The Rule's costliest tickets

Pushpa 2: The Rule is easily the most anticipated Indian film of the year. Given the success of part one in the Hindi belt, its pan-India appeal cannot be denied. Hence, the ticket prices in most places are premium. Delhi's PVR Director's Cut leads the way, where the Hindi 2D version tickets are priced at ₹2400. In Mumbai, Maison PVR: Jio World Drive, the ticket price is ₹2100. But these are premium theatres where ticket prices are normally higher than regular. Even then, the prices are exorbitantly high.

Tickets for Pushpa 2 are priced in excess of ₹1800 in many theatres

The IMAX and 3D versions are hiking prices by extraordinary margins. In Delhi's PVR Select City Walk, recliner seats for an IMAX show on the opening night cost ₹1860. In many Mumbai theatres, similar seats cost between ₹1500 and ₹1700. Yet, most of these theatres show 'filling fast' on the ticket booking platform BookMyShow, denoting high demand for tickets despite the high prices.

Telangana government allows price hike

The advance booking of Pushpa 2 has not yet fully opened in the Telugu states, the film's home territory. But there is good news for the fans: the Telangana government has allowed a special show for fans on the eve of the film's release. The show will be held on December 4 at 9.30 pm, and the government has allowed exhibitors to increase the ticket prices to as much as ₹800, but only for this special show. Ticket prices for films are heavily regulated in the southern states.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. It brings back Allu Arjun in the titular role, and Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna also reprise their roles. The film releases on December 5.