Has Rashmika Mandanna become India's highest-paid actress after Pushpa 2: The Rule? Actor addresses rumours

Rashmika breaks her silence

Earlier this week, Rashmika attended the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa. At the event, the actor spoke about the rumours circulating about her being the costliest female actor after her upcoming film, Pushpa 2, according to India Today.

At the event, she was questioned by the media about the buzz. To which, Rashmika responded, "That I don’t agree with at all, because that is not true.”

Several reports suggested that Rashmika received a ₹10 crore paycheck for the film, which is a significant jump compared to her fee for the first part. It is believed that she took home ₹2 crore for the first part.

At the event, she also spoke about the absence of Pushpa 2: The Rule co-star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar from the promotions. She said that they were busy with the film’s final edits, which is the reason why they could not attend the event. She was also asked whether she anticipates winning a National Award for Pushpa 2 following Allu Arjun’s victory, Rashmika smiled and said, "Hope so”.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film will be released in theatres on December 5. Billed as one of the biggest and most-anticipated Indian films of recent times, the buzz around the film is very big.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika will also star in Kubera with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the period drama Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal, and Sikandar with Salman Khan.