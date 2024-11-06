Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to be moved to make way for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule: Report

Clash averted

The makers of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava have decided to pick another date to avoid a clash, according to the publication.

“Chhaava is an ambitious project for the stakeholders, production house, director Laxman Utekar, and its lead star, Vicky. It makes sense to release it when no other film is scheduled to air,” said a source.

Another source shared that the makers are planning to pre-pone the release, and not delay it. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the report also quoted trade expert Taran Adarsh lauding the speculation.

He said that Pushpa has the potential to perform well in all languages, and Chhaava is an ambitious project. Since a lot of money has gone into making both films, a clash could affect business, he shared.

The Chhaava world

In the film, Vicky Kaushal will star as Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Sambhaji. The teaser of the period saga has been released, featuring the actor in the titular role. The film will trace the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It stars Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam and Santosh Juvekar in pivotal characters. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Pushpa story continues

Pushpa 2: The Rule is Sukumar’s sequel to his massive 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rule. The film will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The first part saw Pushpa rise from a daily wage labourer to a red sanders smuggler and gangster, and the sequel will see him struggle to maintain his power. The film, which was supposed to be released in theatres on December 6, will now be released on December 5. It will be released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.