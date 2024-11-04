Pushpa 2: Shraddha Kapoor denied fees that Samantha got for Oo Antava with Allu Arjun? Here’s what we know

The song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is an unforgettable milestone in Samantha’s 14 year long career as an actor. It was her first ever ‘item number’, which went on to become a major highlight of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster hit film Pushpa: The Rise (2021). So when it was announced that Shraddha Kapoor, who has been busy riding high on the success of Stree 2, will have a similar special song in the sequel, the internet was left divided. Some thought this would be a gamechanger in Shraddha’s career whereas others were convinced she wouldn’t be able to match up to Samantha. Well, all assumptions can be put to rest now because Shraddha is not a part of the project anymore. Samantha and Allu Arjun will be reuniting in Pushpa 2 now that Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly walked out

At least that’s the latest development in this casting rumour. According to a report shared by Koimoi, Shraddha was in talks with the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule for a special song with Allu Arjun. However, the actor apparently rejected the offer because ‘negotiations’ did not work out. Shraddha reportedly demanded for a remuneration of ₹5 crores, which was also the fees Samantha took home for Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. But sources revealed that Shraddha’s request was denied by the makers of Pushpa 2, which resulted in the deal falling apart.

So who is Allu Arjun going to shake a leg with now? Well, the viral report has revealed that makers went back to Samantha and roped her in for yet another possible chartbuster hit. But there’s more! Samantha and Pushpa will be joined by the very gorgeous Sreeleela, who was last seen opposite Mahesh Babu in the Telugu action drama Guntur Kaaram. Shraddha’s exit might break hearts but this casting coup is going to be one to watch out for.

Well, we are beyond excited to see Allu Arjun as Pushpa again, alongside his Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna when Pushpa 2: The Rule arrives in theatres on December 6.