Ananya Birla reacts to ongoing students’ protest: 'Violence is not okay at all'

In a Instagram video, Ananya apologised for speaking out late and praised students for raising their voices peacefully. "My genuine respect goes out to everyone who has spoken up and protested peacefully. I think violence is not okay at all," she said.

"I'm really sorry that I'm late in speaking up. I should have done this much earlier. The youth of our country has given me the strength," she added.

Expressing faith in democratic institutions, she said that it was possible to believe in an institution while disagreeing with some of its actions. "I think that what is right and just will prevail. I believe in the constitution of our country. I also think that it is very possible to believe in an institution and not always agree with what that institution may do. And that's healthy and okay," she said.