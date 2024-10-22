Shraddha Kapoor to join Allu Arjun for an item number in Pushpa 2? Netizens say ‘Can’t beat Samantha, Tamannaah’

Two months ago, Shraddha Kapoor returned to our lives as the mystery girl of Chanderi with Stree 2. This time her identity was revealed, but she kept her character's name under wraps. The film broke records at the box office and the actor soared high on its success. But what’s next? While Shraddha hasn’t confirmed anything yet, there were some recent reports which suggested that she might reunite with Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4, taking the legacy of the beloved action thriller franchise forward. Well, latest buzz now suggests that Shraddha might also join Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in the much awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule. Shraddha Kapoor might have an item number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

The audience was first introduced to Allu as Pushpa Raj in 2021 with Pushpa: The Rise. Apart from his power-packed performance, the impactful story-line and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, one major highlight of the action drama was Samantha’s uber sultry item number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. Well, this year there are reports that Shraddha might join Allu in the sequel for another unforgettable dance number. Earlier there was buzz which suggested that Disha Patani might take Samantha’s place in Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, it seems like Shraddha’s growing popularity might make her the winner if these rumours are anything to go by. Well, netizens were left divided when this news broke on social media.

Netizens react to reports of Shraddha Kapoor having an item number in Pushpa 2

While some feel Shraddha could have good chemistry with Allu, several internet users believe she cannot replace Samantha and the effect latter had on the audience. In the comment section of a paparazzi post, one netizen opined, “Can't beat Samantha 🔥,” whereas another comment read: “But she will not be able to take Samantha's place.” Meanwhile, many others compared Shraddha to Tamannaah Bhatia, who sent the internet into a frenzy with her performance of Stree 2’s item number Aaj Ki Raat. For instance, one social media user shared, “Nobody can beat Tamanna in Item No,” whereas another netizen claimed: “Shraddha kapoor doesn't suit for item song..every thing can't be hit like Aaj ki raat😂.”

In your opinion, if Shraddha really does sign an item number in the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule, would it set the internet on fire like Tamannaah’s Aaj Ki Raat and Samantha’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava?