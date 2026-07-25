Yash's Ravana moves away from 'stereotypical depiction' in Ramayana, says Ranbir Kapoor: 'We needed his stardom, aura'

Talking about how the characterisation of Ravana differs in the Nitesh Tiwary film, Ranbir added, “He has played it with so much swag, aura, and honesty that he has really made Ravana come alive. Over the years, we have a very stereotypical depiction of Ravana, but not this one.”

Taking the stage in the panel discussion for Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about working with Yash in the film. He said, “Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together. But, I have known Yash for sometime now and I have been a big fan of his work. I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, his stardom, his outlook to play this role.”

The trailer of Ramayana may not have released on Friday, but the film’s stars and makers gave audiences at San Diego Comic Con a glimpse at what they can expect from the epic. The highlight of the panel discussion was the two actors - Yash and Ranbir Kapoor - praising each other’s portrayals of Ravana and Lord Rama respectively. Ranbir emphasised that Yash’s Ravana in the Nitesh Tiwary film is not like the ‘stereotypical depictions’ of the character in the recent past.

During the discussion, Yash added that he was confident about the film’s outcome because the team’s intent was right. “Intent is the most important thing. If you have the right intent and the right team, everything will fall in place. This story itself has got so much of aspects where we have started figuring out so many aspects of life while making this film. Technically, yes, it was demanding with the make up and looks. There were so many challenges but eventually, when you are trying to tell a story - and that's why we are all here. We love stories and we give it our all to bring it in the most authentic way. And I think we have been able to do that in quite a good manner is what I believe,” the Kannada star said.

Ramayana trailer postponed The Ramayana team’s appearance at the San Diego Comic Con was set to culminate with the global launch of its trailer on Friday morning. However, producer Namit Malhotra announced that it was postponed indefinitely. He wrote on social media, “Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date. “In over 100 years of indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm.”