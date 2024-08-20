Vicky Kaushal’s first look in Chhaava teaser leaves Katrina Kaif and fans impressed; netizens call him a ‘dark horse’

When Vicky Kaushal began his career in Bollywood, movie buffs knew he was born to be a star. From his debut in Masaan (2015) to his latest release Bad Newz, the actor has been consistently winning hearts, proving his versatility with each film. The best thing about Vicky is the passion with which he convincingly portrays different characters onscreen has not changed in all these years. We know he’s going to blow us away, yet he surprises us by exceeding expectations each time. Well, after the success of Bad Newz, Vicky is now gearing up to return to the silver screen in a never-seen-before avatar with Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal's first look from Chhaava teaser

Fans had been waiting for a very long time for Vicky’s first look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Well, the teaser of Chhaava is now out and we can tell you that it was truly worth the wait. The actor, just like a chameleon, has breathed life into the character and does not look like himself at all! One of the first people to gush over Vicky soon after the teaser released was his actor wife Katrina Kaif. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram story, Kat shared, “And it's hereeeeee 🔥🔥🔥RAW, BRUTAL, GLORIOUS⚔️.”

Not just Katrina but even netizens are mighty impressed by Vicky’s magnificent persona. They are now calling him a ‘dark horse’. Lauding the actor, one social media user shared, “#Chhaava Teaser comes as a Dark Horse to Bomb the Cinemas. #VickyKaushal is the finest versatile actor of this Era . Akshaye Khanna is just unrecognisable and also slays as Aurangzeb. Already creating the Roar across with teaser alone.”

Meanwhile, another fan called Vicky: “THE DARK HORSE OF 2024 🔥.” A third satisfied cinephile shared, “Chhaava nahi lava. Indeed, The Mr. Perfectionist of his Generation!🙌.”

Well, we can’t wait to meet Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj! Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as his onscreen wife and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Chhaava will arrive in theatres on December 6.