Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi
Vicky Kaushal’s moves in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba remind fans of Katrina Kaif: ‘He got the best dance teacher’

ByMahima Pandey
Jul 03, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal’s groovy moves are slaying in Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. Well, fans have caught Katrina Kaif’s effect on her husband

Remember when Katrina Kaif left us gasping for air back in 2013 with Dhoom 3? She set the dance floor on fire with her sick moves on the chartbuster hit track Kamli. Till date, it remains one of her most iconic dance performances ever. In fact, some fans may have forgotten the action thriller but Katrina’s killer moves and outfit change remain etched in our minds. Nobody can dance like her. But her darling husband Vicky Kaushal, who is also a talented dancer, is catching up and how! We are talking about his latest track Tauba Tauba with Karan Aujla from the upcoming film Bad Newz.

Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba and Katrina Kaif in Kamli
Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba and Katrina Kaif in Kamli

 

Vicky is a total Punjabi boy who loves Punjabi music. In one of his viral dance videos on social media, he vibed to Karan’s beloved track Softly taking the internet by storm. Well, Tauba Tauba marks the dynamic duo’s first-ever collaboration. And it is fire— everything from the foot-tapping beats to Vicky’s unbelievable moves. The actor is vibing and makes you want to join him on the dance floor with the killer music video. His co-star Triptii Dimri is gorgeous as ever in a blingy cut-out strapless dress. But this time, Vicky steals the show thanks to his smoking hot looks and moves.

Vicky’s unreal performance actually reminded us of Katrina’s unbelievable moves in Kamli. Well, fans also caught a glimpse of Kat’s effect in her husband’s music video. In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “He got the best dance teacher. Katrina taught him all lessons of dance...never seen Vicky dancing like this…”, whereas another claimed, “Vicky❤️❤️❤️❤️........felt like Katrina dancing in you...what a sharp and clear moves🔥🔥🔥.” A third ecstatic fan shared, “After watching this....Katrina would be so proud of her hubby 😂😂”, while another comment read: “I am not a Punjabi songs fan and more or less almost all Punjab songs sounds same to me BUT I totally LOVED it it's a fresh song after a long time and the choreography is top notch Vicky's moves are flawless, how effortlessly he is dancing at 2.00 his clap moves reminded me of Katrina's step from "kala chashma"(would love to see him and Katrina dancing together ).”

Interestingly, Katrina’s poster also made a cameo in the trailer of Bad Newz. We are now eagerly waiting to see her share the screen with Vicky! Can you imagine the fireworks?

News / HTCity / Cinema / Vicky Kaushal's moves in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba remind fans of Katrina Kaif: 'He got the best dance teacher'
