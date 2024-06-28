Vicky Kaushal reacts to pregnancy rumours of wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is set to bring forth a unique romantic comedy with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, titled Bad Newz that depicts a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation. In this ‘one in a billion’ condition two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men. Vicky Kaushal reacts to wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours

At the trailer launch event of the film held in Mumbai, as Vicky unveiled the trailer of the film, he was asked about the ‘good news’ in his real life. Lately, there had been rumours of Vicky and wife Katrina Kaif being pregnant with their first child, especially after a video of them surfaced from London.

While at the event, referring to the preganancy rumours, Vicky was asked when will the audience get to hear the good news of his real life, to which he replied, “Abhi ke liye aap bad newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain. Jab uska (good news) time aayega, we won't be shying away from giving that news.”

The trailer of Bad Newz also has a Katrina reference and Vicky shared that his wife hadn't seen that yet by the time the trailer was launched. He revealed that he had only hinted to her that she is a part of it, which had left her confused. Bad Newz will release in theatres on July 19, 2024 and is directed by Anand Tiwari, who had previously helmed Vicky's Love Per Square Foot.