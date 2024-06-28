 Vicky Kaushal reacts to pregnancy rumours of wife Katrina Kaif - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vicky Kaushal reacts to pregnancy rumours of wife Katrina Kaif

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2024 06:53 PM IST

At the trailer launch of his next, Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal reacted to the pregnancy rumours of his wife, Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is set to bring forth a unique romantic comedy with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, titled Bad Newz that depicts a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation. In this ‘one in a billion’ condition two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours
Vicky Kaushal reacts to wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours

At the trailer launch event of the film held in Mumbai, as Vicky unveiled the trailer of the film, he was asked about the ‘good news’ in his real life. Lately, there had been rumours of Vicky and wife Katrina Kaif being pregnant with their first child, especially after a video of them surfaced from London.

While at the event, referring to the preganancy rumours, Vicky was asked when will the audience get to hear the good news of his real life, to which he replied, “Abhi ke liye aap bad newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain. Jab uska (good news) time aayega, we won't be shying away from giving that news.”

The trailer of Bad Newz also has a Katrina reference and Vicky shared that his wife hadn't seen that yet by the time the trailer was launched. He revealed that he had only hinted to her that she is a part of it, which had left her confused. Bad Newz will release in theatres on July 19, 2024 and is directed by Anand Tiwari, who had previously helmed Vicky's Love Per Square Foot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Vicky Kaushal reacts to pregnancy rumours of wife Katrina Kaif
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On