Lucknow, Three persons died and one was injured after they were electrocuted in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Three die of electrocution in separate incidents in UP, one injured

In Deoria district, an eight-year-old girl, Kali alias Dalo, died after she suffered an electric shock while charging a mobile phone at her home in Asanhar village under the Gauri Bazar police station limits, police said.

She sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to the Deoria Medical College, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

Station House Officer Mrityunjay Rai said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further action would be taken based on the report.

In Etah district, a 10-year-old boy died after allegedly coming into contact with a live transformer in the Radha Vihar area under Kotwali Nagar police station limits.

The victim, identified as Arush, was returning home after dropping his younger brother at tuition when he came in contact with the transformer. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

In Lucknow, a 65-year-old temple priest, Roop Chand of Siftanagar, died after coming in contact with domestic electric supply at Rambagh Dham Amethi temple in the Gosainganj area, a police statement said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated inquest proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem, it said.

In another incident in Etah, a six-year-old girl, Fiza, suffered an electric shock when she touched a public water cooler installed by the municipal body in Marhara town, police said.

Local shopkeepers managed to rescue her in time.

The incident triggered anger among residents, who alleged negligence by the electricity department and civic authorities, and demanded a safety audit of electrical installations in public places.

In Ballia district, a 30-year-old fisherman drowned after his boat lost balance in deep waters in a river in Halpur village under Bansdih Kotwali police station limits.

Police said Ram Pravesh Sahni fell into the river after the boat capsized. Fellow fishermen retrieved his body from the river after nearly an hour-long search.

Station House Officer Rakesh Singh said the body had been sent for post-mortem.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.