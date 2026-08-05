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    Is Netflix down? Thousands getting error message while streaming content; details

    Netflix faced an outage Tuesday afternoon, with thousands reporting streaming issues and error messages on Down Detector, as of 3:25 p.m. EDT.

    Updated on: Aug 5, 2026, 01:07:06 IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
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    Thousands of Netflix users are reporting issues with streaming content on the platform on Tuesday afternoon. On Down Detector, users report getting error message while trying to stream content.

    The Netflix logo is pictured at the company's Hollywood studio offices at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2025. (Representational) (AFP)
    The Netflix logo is pictured at the company's Hollywood studio offices at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2025. (Representational) (AFP)

    As of 3:25 pm EDT, more than 6500 users are reporting issues with Netflix in the United States on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on user's report.

    Almost 7000 users reported issues with streaming on Netflix. (Down Detector)
    Almost 7000 users reported issues with streaming on Netflix. (Down Detector)

    This is a breaking news.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More

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