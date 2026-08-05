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    Is Discord down? Users report 'red text' issue while sending messages; what we know so far

    Discord users across the US are reporting an outage, with many saying direct messages are not working.

    Updated on: Aug 5, 2026, 24:52:56 IST
    By Khushi Arora
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    Discord reported 4,109 outage complaints at 2:52pm EDT on Tuesday, according to user reports on Down Detector.

    Discord down (Unsplash)
    Discord down (Unsplash)

    People across the United States are reporting that Discord is currently down and many are also complaining that direct messages (DMs) are not working properly.

    What did discord say?

    Discord has acknowledged the problem and write on X, saying “she isn't ghosting you, dm's are down."

    Then around five minutes later of their first X post, Discord gave an update saying, “We are currently investigating an issue impacting users' ability to send direct messages.”

    (This is developing story)

    • Khushi Arora
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Khushi Arora

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

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    Home/Trending/Us/Is Discord Down? Users Report 'red Text' Issue While Sending Messages; What We Know So Far
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