Is Discord down? Users report 'red text' issue while sending messages; what we know so far

Discord reported 4,109 outage complaints at 2:52pm EDT on Tuesday, according to user reports on Down Detector. Discord down (Unsplash)

People across the United States are reporting that Discord is currently down and many are also complaining that direct messages (DMs) are not working properly.

What did discord say? Discord has acknowledged the problem and write on X, saying “she isn't ghosting you, dm's are down."

Then around five minutes later of their first X post, Discord gave an update saying, “We are currently investigating an issue impacting users' ability to send direct messages.”