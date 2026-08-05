Who is Alxzondra? Joe Felz's partner slams ‘false narratives’ after influencer's sudden death

Influencer Joe Felz has died at the age of 40, and his girlfriend Alxzondra has broken her silence, hitting out at the "false narratives, assumptions and speculation" surrounding his sudden passing. Alxzondra, girlfriend of late influencer Joe Felz, has spoken out against the rumor about his death. (Instagram/ @alzwls) Who is Alxzondra? As per the Daily Mail, Alxzondra is an influencer herself, known for sharing tips and stories about bus-to-home conversions online. She had recently relocated to Costa Rica along with Felz, where the couple was spending time together before his death. Alxzondra announced Felz's passing on Instagram on Monday through an emotional tribute. "Joe Felz has left this earth and has finally found his freedom," she wrote. She added, “I don't have many words right now, but I ask that you please give myself, Joe's family and all of his loved ones the space and time needed to process a loss of this magnitude.” She also shared a message from someone named Brandy, which read, “The manner in which something occurs should never overshadow the end result or the legacy that is left behind,” and “Think before you speak. Consider who will hear your words, and honor those who have yet to speak.” Alxzondra ended the post by thanking fans for their "prayers, love and understanding," and for “remembering Joe for the life he lived.”

Also Read: Joe Felz cause of death: What happened to Felz Investment Group founder and influencer? Alxzondra slams rumors surrounding Joe's death Hours after her first post, Alxzondra shared another message pushing back against speculation spreading online about Felz's death. “Thank you to everyone who has shared kind words, stories, and memories of Joe. Please keep them coming - they are helping more than you know,” she wrote. She continued, "What is not helping, and what Joe would have been absolutely ashamed and disgusted by, are the false narratives, assumptions and speculation that are already circulating." She added, “I understand Joe meant a great deal to many of you, and that's exactly why I chose to share this news. But there is a real family trying to process an unimaginable loss, and social media rumors that flow into local real life should be the last thing we have to deal with right now.” Alxzondra said the "truth will come" eventually but stressed "right now is not that time." She urged followers, “Until then, honor the man instead of feeding the rumor mill. Respect the family he loved and the people he leaves behind. Think before you speak.” She added, “If you weren't shoulder to shoulder with him - you likely don't know the whole story - and it's not your place to fill in the blanks.” Felz's cause of death has not been released.