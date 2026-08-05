Trump orders $5M White House helipad redo after complaining it was slanted: Report

US President Donald Trump has reportedly instructed contractors to redo a multi-million-dollar helipad under construction on the White House South Lawn after complaining that the structure was not level because of the lawn's natural slope. Construction continues on the White House helipad on the South Lawn, July 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

According to The Washington Post, crews have already begun dismantling portions of the project, including a 100-foot-wide presidential seal, to rebuild the helipad.

Why is Trump redoing the White House helipad? The granite helipad is part of a broader White House renovation project that Trump has said will cost between $5 million and $6 million. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office last month, the president said the project is being fully funded by Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary.

Trump has argued that the White House needs a permanent helipad because the new VH-92A Patriot presidential helicopters damage the South Lawn during takeoff and landing.

The helicopters were delivered to the White House in 2024 under a contract awarded during former President Barack Obama's administration. However, Trump has continued using the older Marine One fleet, saying the new aircraft's downward-facing exhaust vents scorch the grass.

According to The Washington Post, Trump grew dissatisfied because the South Lawn's slope prevented the granite landing pad from appearing level with the horizon, prompting him to order the work redone.

White House defends the project In a statement to The Independent, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle described the helipad as part of an "ongoing project to best match the needs of the White House."

"For years, the White House has desperately needed a proper Helipad on White House grounds that will allow the President to land safely and also protect the beautiful South Lawn grass from the fierce exhaust fumes of the incredible Marine One," Ingle said.

He added, "Thanks to President Trump, the White House has never looked better, and it will only continue to get better under his leadership."

Trump has also defended the use of granite for the landing pad, telling reporters, "You're landing on granite, which is the strongest stone."

Does a helipad need to be perfectly level? Not necessarily.

As The Independent noted, federal aviation guidance does not require helipads to be completely horizontal, as a slight incline helps drain water. However, the White House has said parts of the South Lawn slope by about 20 degrees, exceeding the recommended incline for helipads, although the chosen construction site is flatter than much of the surrounding lawn.

According to the report, Trump hopes to have the project completed by September, ahead of an expected state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The helipad is one of several construction projects reshaping the White House under Trump's second administration. Other ongoing projects include a $300 million ballroom planned to replace the East Wing and a temporary UFC fight ring on the White House grounds.

The renovations follow other Trump-backed projects in Washington, including upgrades to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which faced criticism after algae returned and sections of a new sealant reportedly began peeling soon after the refurbishment was completed.