Discord down: Thousands of users complain about voice chat; how to fix ‘awaiting endpoint’ issue

Discord was down for tens of thousands of users on Wednesday, as per Downdetector and many people took to social media to lodge their complaints. At the time of writing over 12,000 people continued to face problems, down from the 14,000-plus reported at the peak of the issue.

Discord issued a statement on X , saying “Our team is actively investigating an issue preventing users from connecting to Discord.”

Most users complained about the voice chat being down. Downdetector also showed that 65 percent of the complains were linked to the voice call feature.

Discord Support directed to the status page, where an update posted at 3:46pm ET read “We're continuing to investigate impacts to voice connectivity. There may be some temporary impacts to other features as we work to accelerate recovery.” A cause for the outage has not been mentioned.

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Downdetector had noted that users had been facing problems with Discord since 3:29pm EDT. Meanwhile, users took to social media to let their feelings be known.

Discord down: Reactions flood social media “DISCORD DOWN AND WE ALL MOVED TO GMEET LOL,” one person joked. Many others wondered if Discord was down. Another complained about the voice chat and wrote “they f**king SHUT DOWN DISCORD VCs when i was about to EAT WITH MY GF and SCREENSHARE THE SECOND LAUNCH ATTEMPT OF GERMANYS FIRST ORBITAL ROCKET.”

The problem appeared to be widespread. One person wrote in German “Man wants to play COD as a 50h/week worker for once, then first BattleNet's down and after that Discord,” as per the Grok translation. Another added in French “discord down”.

Many shared screenshots of their screens while complaining about the Discord outage.

“Discord down and we be like..,” one wrote, showing how they were interacting.