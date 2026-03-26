Discord down: Thousands of users complain about voice chat; how to fix ‘awaiting endpoint’ issue
Discord was down for tens of thousands of users on Wednesday, as per Downdetector and many people took to social media to lodge their complaints.
Discord was down for tens of thousands of users on Wednesday, as per Downdetector and many people took to social media to lodge their complaints. At the time of writing over 12,000 people continued to face problems, down from the 14,000-plus reported at the peak of the issue.
Most users complained about the voice chat being down. Downdetector also showed that 65 percent of the complains were linked to the voice call feature.
Discord issued a statement on X, saying “Our team is actively investigating an issue preventing users from connecting to Discord.”
Discord Support directed to the status page, where an update posted at 3:46pm ET read “We're continuing to investigate impacts to voice connectivity. There may be some temporary impacts to other features as we work to accelerate recovery.” A cause for the outage has not been mentioned.
Also Read | DHS seeks identities of online anti-ICE critics; Google, Meta, Reddit, Discord face subpoenas: Report
Downdetector had noted that users had been facing problems with Discord since 3:29pm EDT. Meanwhile, users took to social media to let their feelings be known.
Discord down: Reactions flood social media
“DISCORD DOWN AND WE ALL MOVED TO GMEET LOL,” one person joked. Many others wondered if Discord was down. Another complained about the voice chat and wrote “they f**king SHUT DOWN DISCORD VCs when i was about to EAT WITH MY GF and SCREENSHARE THE SECOND LAUNCH ATTEMPT OF GERMANYS FIRST ORBITAL ROCKET.”
The problem appeared to be widespread. One person wrote in German “Man wants to play COD as a 50h/week worker for once, then first BattleNet's down and after that Discord,” as per the Grok translation. Another added in French “discord down”.
Many shared screenshots of their screens while complaining about the Discord outage.
“Discord down and we be like..,” one wrote, showing how they were interacting.
Discord: How to fix awaiting endpoint issue
The awaiting endpoint issue in Discord usually rises when the client fails to connect to a voice server. This can happen due to network issues, server outages, or bugs in configuration. In order to fix this, one must check for outages, restart Discord, try switching voice regions, or restart the router.
Discord is an instant messaging and VoIP social platform where one communicates through voice calls, video calls, text messaging, and media. It is very popular among gamers for communicating during multi-player experiences. Numbers indicate Discord has over 200 million monthly active users as of 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More