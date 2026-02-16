DHS seeks identities of online anti-ICE critics; Google, Meta, Reddit, Discord face subpoenas: Report

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has taken another step to identify anonymous social media users who voice criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). DHS has issued subpoenas to tech companies like Google and Meta to reveal the identities of social media critics of ICE who have reportedly willingly complied.

In recent months, the DHS has sent hundreds of administrative subpoenas to technology companies, including Google, Meta, Reddit and Discord, seeking names, email addresses, telephone numbers and other identifying data tied to targeted accounts.

Tech companies did not reject the requests The New York Times reported that the requests are part of an effort, DHS officials say, aimed at officers' safety and hindering the disclosure of law enforcement locations.

Reddit, Meta, and Google have reportedly willingly complied with some of these requests to release users' vital information to DHS.

The Times reports that some of the relevant companies have said that they alert users to these DHS inquiries and provide them with a 14-day option to "fight the subpoena in court" before complying.

A Google spokesperson told The Times that, “We inform users when their accounts have been subpoenaed, unless under legal order not to or in an exceptional circumstance. We review every legal demand and push back against those that are overbroad.”

Protestors resist A "Resist and Unsubscribe" campaign was started by protesters to target these ten digital companies who they believe are particularly supportive of ICE.

Reddit is not on the list, but Meta, Google, and Amazon are.

Amazon-owned Ring said in October that it would collaborate with Flock to integrate the AI-powered network with consumer doorbell camera content.

An investigation by 404 Media found that the network provides information to both federal and local law enforcement. This raised legitimate concerns that ICE may have access to all of that video.