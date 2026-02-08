In open letter, nearly 1,000 Google employees call for firm to cut ties with ICE

Nearly 1,000 Google employees recently signed a petition where they demanded the company to cut alleged ties with the US department of homeland security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection CBP). Seeking more signatures from employees in the letter that is titled ‘Googlers Demand: Worker Safety & ICE Contract Transparency’, employees said that they would send the letter to the company leaders and try to get a wide response on the issue. (Getty Images via AFP)

The petition alleged that Google's technology was being used to fuel the recent violence in the country, including the killing of Keith Porter, Renee Good, and Alex Pretti. “Google is powering this campaign of surveillance, violence, and repression. Cloud is helping to stitch together CBP surveillance systems along the border and nationwide, while also powering Palantir's ImmigrationOS system that ICE uses to track immigrants,” the petition read.

The employees also claimed that Google's generative AI was used by DHS and CBP for "workforce enablement" and “improving operational efficiency”.

“The Play Store has blocked the most effective ICE tracking apps for keeping our communities safe. YouTube has also been running ICE recruitment and self-deport' ads,” the letter read.

Google has not yet issued a statement on the letter.

“As the workers who provide the foundational labor in building this technology, we are horrified,” it added.

Demands Seeking more signatures from employees in the letter that is titled ‘Googlers Demand: Worker Safety & ICE Contract Transparency’, employees said that they would send the letter to the company leaders and try to get a wide response on the issue.

“We are vehemently opposed to Google's partnerships with DHS, CBP, and ICE. We consider it our leadership's ethical and policy-bound responsibility to disclose all contracts and collaboration with CBP and ICE, and to divest from these partnerships,” the letter read.