Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, 70, spotted with German politician's 27-year-old daughter: Report

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has been romantically linked to 27-year-old model and economist Gloria-Sophie Burkandt, the daughter of Bavarian minister-president Markus Soder, according to a report by German media outlet Bild. Eric Schmidt stepped down as Google’s CEO in 2011. (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)

The pair were reportedly seen together at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, sparking speculation about a possible relationship between the 70-year-old billionaire and Burkandt, who is believed to be pursuing a PhD in New York City.

“Who is the woman Eric Schmidt (70) has fallen in love with?” the outlet wrote, publishing a photograph of Burkandt in a traditional Bavarian dirndl.

However, a source close to Schmidt told The New York Post that while Burkandt was part of his entourage in Davos, “this is just a friendship, not a relationship.”

Meanwhile, the German outlet claimed Burkandt is “far more than a friend” and highlighted her background as an economist, model and author. She reportedly splits her time between New York, Los Angeles and Germany, moving in elite political, business and cultural circles.

Who is Gloria-Sophie Burkandt? Burkandt holds undergraduate and master’s degrees in business management and economics and has built an international modelling resume, including appearances in Vogue Turkey. She has also written for Teen Vogue, where she detailed experiences of sexual harassment and coercion early in her career.

She previously made headlines in Germany after appearing on the television show Germany’s Dumbest Celebrity, where her performance drew widespread media attention.

About Eric Schmidt Schmidt, who stepped down as Google’s CEO in 2011, remains a prominent figure in global business and philanthropy. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he has a net worth of about $54.6 billion.

Despite being married to Wendy Schmidt for more than four decades, Schmidt has frequently appeared in New York’s high-profile social circles.

Schmidt’s personal life has periodically drawn attention due to several high-profile relationships. In recent years, he was reportedly involved in a turbulent partnership with entrepreneur Michelle Ritter that led to ongoing litigation after she accused him of misconduct and financial improprieties - allegations he has denied.

He has also previously been linked to former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Duisberg and other women across finance, media and the arts, many significantly younger than the tech billionaire.