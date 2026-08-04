Indian Space Research Organisation, National Remote Sensing Centre, has invited applications for Research Scientist and other posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the details on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. ISRO, NRSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 48 Research Scientist & other posts at isro.gov.in (HT_PRINT)

This recruitment drive will fill 48 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is till August 21, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Upon registration, applicants will receive an online Registration Number, which should be carefully retained for future reference. The applicant's E-mail ID and Mobile Number must be furnished correctly and compulsorily in the application.

Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests-CSIR-UGC NET, including lectureship (Assistant professorship) and GATE. The selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER etc.

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Candidates called for an interview will have to produce all relevant original documents, including a No Objection Certificate (if employed already under Central/State Government, Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous Bodies), in proof of the details furnished in their applications submitted online, along with one set of self-attested photocopies at the time of the interview.

Eligibility Criteria M.E./M.Tech with an aggregate minimum of 60% or CGPA/CPI grading 6.5 on a 10 Point scale OR M.Sc/M.Sc Tech with an aggregate minimum of 65% (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading 6.84 on a 10 Point scale OR B.E./B.Tech with an aggregate minimum of 65% (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading 6.84 on a 10 Point scale OR B. Sc with 60% marks or CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point Scale.

Application Fee There is an Application Fee of ₹250/- for each application. Application Fee ₹ 250/- shall be refunded for all Women, SC/ST/ PwBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates, subject to satisfying the eligibility criteria and participation in the selection process.

The fee refund shall be made only to the bank account details provided by the candidate in the application. Hence, Candidates are required to provide correct and complete bank Account details, i.e., Account holder name, Account Number and IFSC Code. NRSC shall not be responsible for failure to grant a refund due to incorrect bank details provided by the candidate. Please note that a refund will not be considered if a candidate fails to appear for the Interview.

For more related details candidates can check the official website if ISRO.

Detailed Notification Here