CFA Institute has expanded its University Affiliation Program (UAP) in India by affiliating with ATLAS SkillTech University, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya, and Banasthali University. CFA Institute partners with IIM Bodh Gaya, ATLAS SkillTech and Banasthali Univ to boost investment education

With this addition, the total number of CFA Institute-affiliated institutions in India has reached 46.

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As per a press statement issued by CFA, the Institute recognises academic institutions whose degree programs incorporate a significant portion of the CFA® Program Candidate Body of Knowledge (CBOK) and emphasise ethics, professional standards, and investment knowledge. It will support prospective students in obtaining the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation, which is one of the most respected and globally recognised investment credentials.

Saim Fakih, Manager, University Relations-India, CFA Institute, said, “India continues to be one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets for our University Affiliation Program, and we are pleased to welcome ATLAS SkillTech University, IIM Bodh Gaya and Banasthali University to our growing network of affiliated institutions. Our partnership reflects the increasing recognition among universities of the importance of combining academics with practical skills, ethics, and industry relevance. As we continue to expand our reach across India, CFA Institute remains committed to supporting institutions in preparing students for successful careers in the global investment profession and broader financial services industry."

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The addition of ATLAS SkillTech University, IIM Bodh Gaya and Banasthali University reflects the growing demand for industry-oriented finance education in India and strengthens CFA Institute's engagement with higher education institutions across the country. Through the University Affiliation Program, students will gain industry-relevant skills and enhanced global career mobility by pursuing curricula closely aligned with professional practice.

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CFA Institute currently collaborates with universities across India through its University Affiliation Program, faculty roundtables, scholarship initiatives and student engagement activities, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and the evolving needs of the finance industry.