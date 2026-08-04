The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and theSBI Foundation have launched Phase 2 of their Para-Athlete Sports Scholarship Program. This scholarship program will support 80 para-athletes across eight Paralympic disciplines. IIT Madras, SBI Foundation launch phase 2 of Para-Athlete Sports Scholarship Program

The registration process for Phase 2 has started, and the last date to apply is August 9, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official website of SBI Foundation at sbifoundation.info.

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As per a press statement issued by the Institute, each selected athlete will receive a monthly scholarship stipend of ₹40,000 for one year, in addition to sports science-based performance assessments, sports nutrition guidance and personalised support aimed at improving competitive performance.

This scholarship program will support an equal number of men and women — 40 male and 40 female para-athletes — across archery, athletics, badminton, judo, powerlifting, shooting, swimming and taekwondo.

Indian para-athletes up to 35 years who have represented their State and/or India in recognised national or international competitions are eligible to apply, subject to the programme's selection criteria and submission of the required supporting documents.

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Speaking about this initiative, Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Head, Acrophase, the Centre of Excellence for Human Performance at IIT Madras which is spearheading this initiative, said, “At IIT Madras, we believe that excellence in sport must be accessible to every athlete, regardless of their circumstances. Phase 2 of this programme — expanding to 80 para-athletes across eight disciplines — reflects our deepening commitment to inclusion and equity in Indian sports. Through Acrophase, our Centre of Excellence for Human Performance, we are bringing world-class sports science directly to athletes who have long deserved it. From biomechanical assessments to personalised nutrition guidance, we are building an ecosystem where science serves every athlete. This is not just a scholarship — it is a long-term investment in India's para-sports future.”

A key feature of the programme is that support extends beyond the scholarship stipend. Acrophase will undertake sports science-based performance assessments to help athletes identify areas for improvement and optimise their preparation for competitions.

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Further, the athletes will also receive sports nutrition guidance throughout the one-year programme. This will help fine-tune their nutrition strategies with their training and competition requirements. The team will provide additional performance-related support that may arise during athletes' preparation for competitions, read the press statement.