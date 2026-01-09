Elon Musk's Grok restricts image generation feature after backlash over sexualised AI imagery

Elon Musk’s X has restricted the image-generation features of its Grok tool to paid subscribers on the social media platform. The change follows widespread criticism after the tool was misused to create sexualised images of women and children. The standalone Grok app, which is not tied to the social network, continues to allow image creation without a subscription. (REUTERS)

Previously, X users could access Grok’s image generation and editing tools for free, with daily usage limits. The standalone Grok app, which is not tied to the social network, continues to allow image creation without a subscription, Bloomberg reported.

Grok has recently come under fire as users have exploited the tool to alter photos of people, mainly women, showing them in bikinis. Some went further, producing sexualised images of both women and children. Reportedly, thousands of such images were generated per hour, often without the subjects’ consent.

The Internet Watch Foundation, a UK body that tracks child sexual abuse material, stated it discovered “criminal” images on the dark web that were allegedly created using Grok.

UK government response UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the images “disgraceful” and assured that British regulator Ofcom has the government’s “full support to take action.” Meanwhile, the European Union instructed X to preserve internal documents related to Grok until the end of the year. The EU had earlier condemned some of the sexually explicit images of children as illegal.

Elon Musk responds "Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” Elon Musk posted on X last week.

India's response Earlier, the Centre had ordered social media platform X to immediately remove and disable “obscene, nude, indecent and sexually explicit content” through the misuse of AI-based platforms like Grok, citing the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021.

The government also directed X to take action against offending content, users and accounts. It also directed the social media platform to submit a detailed action taken report (ATR) within 72 hours of the date when the order was issued.

