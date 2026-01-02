Edit Profile
    Centre orders X to immediately remove ‘obscene, sexually explicit' content

    The ministry has sought a report towards immediate compliance for the prevention of generation or uploading of obscene and sexually explicit content.

    Updated on: Jan 02, 2026 7:55 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Centre has ordered social media platform X to immediately remove and disable “obscene, nude, indecent and sexually explicit content” through the misuse of AI-based platforms like Grok, citing the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021.

    A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the X logo are seen in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)
    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a letter to the Chief Compliance Officer of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, undertake an immediate comprehensive review of Grok and remove or disable access to unlawful content.

    “It has especially been observed that the service namely “Grok AI” developed by you and integrated and made available on the X platform is being misused by users to create fake accounts to host, generate, publish or share obscene images or videos of women in a derogatory or vulgar manner in order to indecently denigrate them,” the letter from MeitY read.

    “Such conduct reflects a serious failure of platform-level safeguards and enforcement mechanisms, and amounts to gross misuse of artificial intelligence technologies in violation of applicable laws,” it added.

