WhatsApp introduces voice chat to groups- Know what it is and how it works

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new group feature called voice chat, where users can have real-time audio conversations. This way, users do not have to conduct a traditional group call and can have live audio conversations within groups of all sizes. WhatsApp says that users can connect live anytime without a group. WhatsApp has a new voice chat feature for large groups. (WhatsApp)

Users can take advantage of this feature to share news, talk about their favourite shows, or simply have conversations with people who are available for an audio chat. This feature makes conversations more fun and flexible, without users having to make separate calls. Notably, the WhatsApp voice chat is designed for large groups on the platform. WhatsApp says, “Starting a voice chat doesn’t notify or ring anyone, so that people can join and leave the hangout whenever.”

How to start a voice chat in WhatsApp

To activate the voice chat feature, open any group on your WhatsApp and simply swipe up from the bottom. Now hold the swipe for a couple of seconds, and instantly the voice chat will be activated. WhatsApp says that it does not notify users or ring like traditional phone calls. It simply stays activated within the group and stays pinned at the bottom of the chat. Therefore, group members can join and leave whenever they want.

With the voice chat feature, WhatsApp has assured users that the chats are end-to-end encrypted, similar to text conversations and calls. Therefore, no other person outside of the group can know what the discussion is about in the voice chat. It's quite interesting to see how WhatsApp ensure users of safety and security with every new feature it introduces, including its Meta AI chatbot.

WhatsApp's new feature so far

In recent times, WhatsApp has introduced several new features, such as bringing more personalisation to WhatsApp Status with new stickers, music, and others. Furthermore, the company is constantly bringing new capabilities to the Meta AI chatbot, such as photo editing, and much more. Now with voice chats, users get more flexibility to have live conversations with their friends in a group chat. Try out this new feature and see how it makes live conversations simple without having to call.

