After Grok labels video as 'deepfake', cafe releases photos of 'alive' Netanyahu getting coffee

“We were very happy to host the Prime Minister and his office in Sataf today! Know which bakery to visit,” the cafe wrote alongside the photos.

The Jerusalem cafe 'The Sataf' posted images on Instagram showing Netanyahu enjoying coffee during a visit. The post quickly drew attention online as speculation about the Israeli leader’s well-being spread across social media platforms.

Amid swirling social media rumours about the alleged death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a cafe that recently hosted the leader has shared photos and a message about his visit, offering another indication that he remains active and well.

The establishment also expressed hope for peace amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

“The main thing is that beautiful and quiet days will come! We send from here a big hug to the men and women of the reserves (and their families), the IDF and the Security and Rescue Forces,” the café added.

Rumours about Netanyahu’s death spread online The cafe’s post comes amid a wave of rumours circulating online claiming that Netanyahu had been killed following the escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The speculation began spreading after US-Israeli strikes on Tehran reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering claims on social media that Iran might retaliate by targeting the Israeli prime minister.

Soon after, several unverified posts claimed Netanyahu had been killed or seriously injured in an Iranian strike. Images allegedly showing an injured Netanyahu also circulated online, further fueling speculation.

The rumours intensified when users began scrutinising a video posted from Netanyahu’s official social media accounts. Some users claimed the footage appeared to show the prime minister with six fingers, suggesting the clip had been generated using artificial intelligence.

However, the claim was later debunked by Anadolu Agency, which said the apparent “sixth finger” was the result of a misleading screenshot rather than a manipulated video.

AI deepfake claims add to speculation Another video showing Netanyahu speaking casually from a cafe also became the subject of intense debate online.

The controversy escalated after Grok, the chatbot on X developed by xAI, responded to a user query claiming that the footage was “100% deepfake.”

The chatbot said the video appeared to be AI-generated and argued that there was no record of such a real-life event. The response quickly went viral and added to confusion surrounding the authenticity of the clip.

Israeli PM’s office dismisses rumours Despite the online speculation, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the claims about Netanyahu’s death.

“These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office said, according to Anadolu.

Updates shared through official government channels have also indicated that Netanyahu remains in Israel and continues to coordinate the country’s response to the ongoing conflict.