Who is Lorenzo Thompson? Southwest Airlines flight attendant detained by ICE while at work

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant identified as Lorenzo Thompson is in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being detained in Nashville, Tennessee. Lorenzo Thompson is a dedicated Southwest Airlines flight attendant with no criminal record, a valid work visa, and a pending asylum case. (GoFundMe)

Thompson's union said he was taken into custody while at work. His friends have also launched a fundraiser arguing that he has a valid work permit and is legally pursuing asylum in the United States.

ICE confirmed that Thompson was detained on July 14. According to the agency, he entered the United States from Jamaica on a six-month visa in 2021 but failed to leave after it expired. The agency said he was cooperative during the arrest and remains in custody while immigration proceedings continue.

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Who is Lorenzo Thompson? According to a GoFundMe campaign organised by his friend Kristin Foster, Thompson came to the United States legally from Jamaica in 2021 after allegedly fleeing life-threatening abuse. She said he has since worked to build a stable life, following legal immigration procedures while seeking permanent status.

Foster described Thompson as a dedicated Southwest Airlines flight attendant with no criminal record. She added that he has a valid work visa and a pending asylum case. She said his detention has placed both his career and future in jeopardy.

Foster described Thompson as someone known for helping others without expecting anything in return. "Anyone who knows Lorenzo knows his character is truly remarkable," the fundraiser read, calling him honest, caring and loyal.

His friends created the GoFundMe to raise money for legal bills related to his case, including transportation from detention, bond payments, immigration filing fees, and attorney fees.

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"TWU Local 556 member Lorenzo "Enzo" Thompson was detained by ICE on July 14, despite having no criminal record. Enzo was following every legal step toward citizenship. He had a valid work visa and was a dedicated flight attendant, touching countless lives with his kindness.

Today, we stand with our brother Enzo and his union family. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to standing by workers and their families through every challenge," a statement from the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement read.

ICE and union offer different perspectives In a statement to CBS News, an ICE spokesperson said Thompson entered the country on a temporary visa and remained after it expired.

"Thompson was cooperative with ICE officers and taken into custody without incident," the agency said. They added that he would remain in custody pending immigration proceedings.

The statement does not address the claims made by Thompson's supporters regarding his pending asylum application or work authorisation.

Under US immigration law, asylum applicants may become eligible for employment authorisation while their applications are pending, depending on their case status.

Thompson's detention was first highlighted publicly by TWU Local 556, the union that represents more than 21,000 Southwest Airlines flight attendants.

The union said one of its members had been detained while at work and pledged support for Thompson and his family.

"Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this Member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time," the union said in a social media statement.

The union declined to provide additional details when contacted by CBS News. Southwest Airlines has also not publicly commented on Thompson's case.