Southwest Airlines debuts 'Independence One' to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

Southwest Airlines has announced a new partnership with America250, the official initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. The airline that is renowned for “democratizing” the sky has unveiled a unique new livery called Independence One, according to Travel Agent Central. Southwest Airlines partners with America250 to celebrate US 250th anniversary with new livery Independence One. (AP)

Independence One will join two other aircraft with Southwest America themes: Liberty One, a second recently introduced aircraft painted in an American flag theme, and Freedom One, which has been in the fleet since 2021.

Bob Jordan, the president & chief executive officer at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement, “Southwest is proud to be a part of the 250th national celebration and to honor the same spirit of innovation, resilience, and optimism that has shaped our country and our Company.”

Read more: Southwest Airlines to end flight operations at 2 major US airports from June 4

What will the Independence one feature? As the Airline is gearing up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US, they have announced the change in several design elements on the aircraft that will honor the nation.

According to Travel Agent Central, the aircraft will be painted in the US flag colors of red, white and blue with the year of independence 1776 written in giant quill script.

Additionally, the fuselage of the aircraft will feature the 13 stars denoting the 13 original colonies. The aircraft will also fashion the Declaration of Independence's main phrase, "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Each of the engine cowlings will have the Circle of stars from the original Betsy Ross flag. Finally, the nose and the winglet decal will have America250 written on them.

Independence One will formally join the fleet with its maiden scheduled trip from Dallas, Texas, the airline's hometown, to Philadelphia on April 29.