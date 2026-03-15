Southwest Airlines to end flight operations at 2 major US airports from June 4; key details here

Southwest Airlines has announced that it will cease operations at two significant airports in the United States as part of the company’s continuous efforts to optimize its network. Southwest Airlines is discontinuing operations at Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles airports from June 4, opting to concentrate on Midway and Reagan National. (AP)

The low-cost airline stated that it will discontinue flights to and from Chicago O’Hare International and Washington Dulles International starting June 4, as stated in a release issued on Friday, NY Post reported.

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Southwest Airlines flight operations Southwest will maintain its flight operations from Midway International Airport, also situated in Chicago, as well as from Reagan National Airport, which is located in Arlington, Virginia. “Operating at Chicago O’Hare continues to be challenging, and we are confident we can serve Chicagoland through Chicago Midway,” a spokesperson for the airline stated on Friday.

The airline will continue to provide an additional 271 flights to 79 destinations from both airports in the Washington area. “As the largest carrier in the Washington area in terms of passengers carried, Southwest is committed to serving this important market,” the press release stated.

Southwest commenced its operations at the major airport O’Hare in 2021, as the once small-scale airline aimed to compete with the established carriers at Chicago’s largest airport. Since that time, it has encountered financial difficulties and has discontinued its open-seating policy in an attempt to increase revenue from passengers.

The competition for customers at O’Hare has escalated since the pandemic, with United and American vying for clientele, gate availability, and departure slots. Following a record-setting year that saw O’Hare reclaim its title as America’s busiest airport, the FAA is now threatening to implement flight caps, claiming that the airport has reached its full capacity.

What will happen to affected frontline employees at both O’Hare and Dulles? Southwest has stated that all employees affected by this decision will have the chance to apply for available positions throughout its network, including at Midway. Additionally, the airline has communicated to Nexstar’s DC News Now that it will continue to provide "robust" service at Reagan National, as well as at Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

In January, the airline implemented a significant modification to its passenger policy, eliminating its long-standing open seating practice.

The revised policy permits Southwest passengers to select their seats, replacing the former "free-for-all" arrangement.