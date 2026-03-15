Southwest Airlines to end flight operations at 2 major US airports from June 4; key details here
Southwest Airlines will cease operations at Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles airports starting June 4.
Southwest Airlines has announced that it will cease operations at two significant airports in the United States as part of the company’s continuous efforts to optimize its network.
The low-cost airline stated that it will discontinue flights to and from Chicago O’Hare International and Washington Dulles International starting June 4, as stated in a release issued on Friday, NY Post reported.
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Southwest Airlines flight operations
Southwest will maintain its flight operations from Midway International Airport, also situated in Chicago, as well as from Reagan National Airport, which is located in Arlington, Virginia. “Operating at Chicago O’Hare continues to be challenging, and we are confident we can serve Chicagoland through Chicago Midway,” a spokesperson for the airline stated on Friday.
The airline will continue to provide an additional 271 flights to 79 destinations from both airports in the Washington area. “As the largest carrier in the Washington area in terms of passengers carried, Southwest is committed to serving this important market,” the press release stated.
Southwest commenced its operations at the major airport O’Hare in 2021, as the once small-scale airline aimed to compete with the established carriers at Chicago’s largest airport. Since that time, it has encountered financial difficulties and has discontinued its open-seating policy in an attempt to increase revenue from passengers.
The competition for customers at O’Hare has escalated since the pandemic, with United and American vying for clientele, gate availability, and departure slots. Following a record-setting year that saw O’Hare reclaim its title as America’s busiest airport, the FAA is now threatening to implement flight caps, claiming that the airport has reached its full capacity.
What will happen to affected frontline employees at both O’Hare and Dulles?
Southwest has stated that all employees affected by this decision will have the chance to apply for available positions throughout its network, including at Midway. Additionally, the airline has communicated to Nexstar’s DC News Now that it will continue to provide "robust" service at Reagan National, as well as at Baltimore/Washington International Airport.
In January, the airline implemented a significant modification to its passenger policy, eliminating its long-standing open seating practice.
The revised policy permits Southwest passengers to select their seats, replacing the former "free-for-all" arrangement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More