Shocking graffiti at San Jose State University calls for ‘eradication’ of Jews: ‘Make Osama proud’

Another chilling graffiti stated: “SJSU Sorry But for Allah 3/11 will be 9/11.”

Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was the main suspect behind the September 11 terrorist attacks in the US. He was killed in the US-launched Operation Neptune Spear, in which SEAL Team Six shot and killed him at his "Waziristan Haveli" in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Antisemitic graffiti discovered on a wall at San Jose State University, calling for the "eradication of Jews" and appealing to students to "make Osama proud." The offensive markings in San Jose advocated for the extermination of Jews on March 11 and 12.

San Jose State University police launch probe University police have announced that they are looking into the messages that surfaced on March 11 and 12. However, Philip Heller, the President of the SJSU Jewish Faculty and Staff Association, expressed concern that due to prior antisemitic events and instances of physical violence, he fears "we’ll see more," reported ABC7.

“What we've seen on this campus this week was words, not physical violence,” Heller stated. “We have seen physical violence in the past and my concern is that we'll see more.”

Heller states that students were provided with an opportunity for a counseling session by the school, yet no one attended.

"As far as I can tell, the reason was that they didn't think it was a good idea to get that many Jewish students together in one place on this campus during a time of threat," Heller said.

Heller further noted that there have been previous antisemitic occurrences on campus. In addition to threats of violence, there were also derogatory remarks aimed at Chinese, Muslim, and Jewish students.

The latest graffiti incident comes after two Israeli-American men were assaulted outside the upscale Augustine restaurant located in Santana Row, just a few miles from the campus. The attack occurred after the assailants overheard the men conversing in Hebrew. The authorities are treating the incident as a potential antisemitic hate crime.