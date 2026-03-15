Shocking graffiti at San Jose State University calls for ‘eradication’ of Jews: ‘Make Osama proud’
San Jose State University police are probing antisemitic graffiti incidents. Philip Heller voiced concerns over potential violence following previous events.
Antisemitic graffiti discovered on a wall at San Jose State University, calling for the "eradication of Jews" and appealing to students to "make Osama proud." The offensive markings in San Jose advocated for the extermination of Jews on March 11 and 12.
Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was the main suspect behind the September 11 terrorist attacks in the US. He was killed in the US-launched Operation Neptune Spear, in which SEAL Team Six shot and killed him at his "Waziristan Haveli" in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
Another chilling graffiti stated: “SJSU Sorry But for Allah 3/11 will be 9/11.”
San Jose State University police launch probe
University police have announced that they are looking into the messages that surfaced on March 11 and 12. However, Philip Heller, the President of the SJSU Jewish Faculty and Staff Association, expressed concern that due to prior antisemitic events and instances of physical violence, he fears "we’ll see more," reported ABC7.
“What we've seen on this campus this week was words, not physical violence,” Heller stated. “We have seen physical violence in the past and my concern is that we'll see more.”
Heller states that students were provided with an opportunity for a counseling session by the school, yet no one attended.
"As far as I can tell, the reason was that they didn't think it was a good idea to get that many Jewish students together in one place on this campus during a time of threat," Heller said.
Heller further noted that there have been previous antisemitic occurrences on campus. In addition to threats of violence, there were also derogatory remarks aimed at Chinese, Muslim, and Jewish students.
The latest graffiti incident comes after two Israeli-American men were assaulted outside the upscale Augustine restaurant located in Santana Row, just a few miles from the campus. The attack occurred after the assailants overheard the men conversing in Hebrew. The authorities are treating the incident as a potential antisemitic hate crime.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More