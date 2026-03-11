San Jose police probing possible antisemitic hate crime as 2 Jewish men attacked at Santana Row: Watch violent brawl

“The victims alleged that the suspects used antisemitic language during the altercation,” police said. “The incident is currently being investigated by the Assaults Unit as a possible hate crime.”

The altercation happened on Sunday afternoon in the well-known shopping area of Santana Row and is said to have escalated from a verbal dispute, which may have included the use of antisemitic slurs, stated the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

A brutal confrontation took place in San Jose over the weekend, as several men were recorded attacking a person and pinning him to the ground. Authorities are treating this incident as a possible antisemitic hate crime, according to police.

Here's what exactly happened According to officials, the brawl started when three males approached two men, both of whom later sustained minor injuries.

A chunk of the fight that took place in an outside dining area was captured on camera. In the footage, a young man is seen continuously attacking a person who was lying on the ground as another suspect restrained the victim's movement by holding his foot.

Before the suspects were spotted leaving the scene, spectators heard individuals in the background shouting, “Knock it off! Stop!”

The suspects left the site before police's arrival.

Medical professionals assessed both victims for minor injuries on the spot.

According to an X account @TheJewishAlly, the victims were assaulted after they were overheard conversing in Hebrew.

Law enforcement stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Politicians react to ‘deeply disturbing incident’ Several politicians reacted the incident, with Congressman Ro Khanna saying that “The assault on Israeli Americans in San Jose while speaking Hebrew is horrific."

“This kind of antisemitism has no place in our community. I unequivocally condemn these attacks. The assailants must be held accountable and prosecuted," he added.

“I have been in touch with our police department and leaders in the local Jewish community regarding this deeply disturbing incident and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan stated.