Who was Mohamed Husien? 5 things to know about suspect in San Jose shooting and carjackings

Mohamed Husien was identified by San Jose police on January 22 as the suspect in a series of carjackings, armed robberies and shootouts. Husien was killed during a gunfight with the police in downtown San Jose following a chaotic four-day crime spree. Mohamed Husien, a suspect in multiple carjackings and armed robberies, was killed in a gunfight with San Jose police after a four-day crime spree. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Here's what is known so far about the 30-year-old.

Involved in a multi-day crime spree According to San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph, Husien began his crime spree on January 17 when he stole a red Chevrolet Corvette from a dealership in Sacramento.

After that, he robbed a liquor store and a convenience store with a gun. Husien robbed two more people the following day.

A movie-style chase Husien was found by San Jose's helicopter heading south into Hollister.

According to authorities, a slow-moving pursuit between Hollister officers and the Corvette terminated around Buena Vista Road at Westside Boulevard.

Throughout the pursuit of Husien, there were multiple gunfights between him and the officers. Husien changed cars twice and fled on foot before the police could finally catch him.

Police were on constant alert in search of Husien The police first caught a whiff of Husien on January 21 when they located the red car and engaged in a brief chase, according to Joseph. Officers discovered the Corvette empty shortly after they lost Husien.

On the same afternoon, police were called to a complaint of an armed carjacking on Capitol Expressway in which Husien had taken a green Corvette.

The officers and Husien engaged in a short gunfight before he fled on foot. He was discovered by sheriff's deputies near Buena Vista Road and Line Street, where another gunfight took place.

Husien then carjacked another vehicle and drove towards San Jose at high speed while shooting at officers after him.

Final shootout and death in San Jose At 4 p.m., Husien crashed the green Corvette close to the San Jose intersection of Julian Street and Notre Dame Avenue. He then opened another fire on responding officers.

A San Jose police sergeant was struck in the head during the exchange and has since been released from the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to Joseph, Husien was fatally injured when officers retaliated by shooting him many times and ran over him with a police patrol car.

Six Law enforcement agencies pursued Husien Joseph said that, “(At) least six law enforcement agencies…pursued the suspect across multiple jurisdictions as he placed countless community members in danger as gun battles unfolded in several cities.”

He added that Husien's death “marked the end of a violent, multi-day crime spree.”

The Hollister officer-involved shootings will be looked into by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and SJPD personnel are investigating the officer-involved shootings in San Jose.