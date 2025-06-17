2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X: Key features, price, specifications and more about the ‘hypercar’

General Motors on Tuesday introduced the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X “hypercar,” touted as the most advanced Corvette ever. With 1,250 horsepower and electrified all-wheel drive, the latest addition to the Corvette lineup is the souped-up version of the E-Ray hybrid, which went on sale in 2023, CNBC reported. 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X 'hypercar'(Chevrolet)

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X: Key features

Powered by the LT7 twin-turbo V-8 engine, which can deliver 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm as well as 828 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm, the Corvette ZR1X has faster acceleration compared to the current Corvette ZR1 model, thanks to the “electrification” technologies.

One of its major highlights is that it can reach 0 to 60 mph in less than two seconds and has a top speed of 233 mph, the company states.

Compared to other ZR1 models, the ZR1X includes an electric axle that makes the vehicle all-wheel drive. It provides an additional 186 horsepower and 145 foot-pounds of torque.

Megan Dalley, Corvette marketing manager, has dubbed it the “most advanced Corvette we’ve ever produced.”

“America’s true hypercar has arrived. We are putting the world on notice with this car, showing what Corvette and America’s true supercar is capable of,” Dalley said, per CNBC.

What is a ‘hypercar’?

It is considered a level above the “supercar,” depending upon the vehicle's speed, acceleration and 0-60 mph times. Both of which are used above the “sports car” category.

Josh Holder, Corvette chief engineer, told CNBC the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X brings performance, electrification along with all-wheel drive to further enhance the “unthinkable ZR1.”

With the introduction of ZR1X, the Corvette lineup now includes five different models, which makes it the broadest since it first came out in 1953.

The lineup ranges from the Corvette Stingray, which starts around $70,000, to ZR1 models, which go up to $200,000.

According to Top Gear, the vehicle's motor sits on the front axle, while the 1.9 kWh battery and power electronics are placed in the transmission tunnel.

FAQs

1. Where are Corvettes manufactured?

The legendary cars are produced at General Motors' assembly plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

2. What's the price of the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X?

General Motors said details regarding its price and availability will be shared closer to production.

3. What all options will the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X be available in?

It will be available in convertible or coupe options. The coupe includes a rear split window, which pays homage to the well-known 1963 Corvette.