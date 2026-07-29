Glen Hansard net worth: How rich was Irish singer who won Oscars? All we know after his tragic death

Glen Hansard, the Irish artist known for his role in the 2007 film "Once" and recipient of the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Falling Slowly," passed away on Wednesday following a motorcycle accident. He was 56 years old. Irish artist Glen Hansard, known for his Oscar-winning song, died at 56 following a motorcycle crash in Dublin. (REUTERS)

As reported by the BBC, Hansard lost his life in a single-vehicle accident in his hometown of Dublin on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 4:30 a.m., and authorities are currently seeking witnesses.

ATC Management, which represented Hansard, issued a statement (through the BBC): “With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin. Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time."

"The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Also Read: Glen Hansard family: All on Irish singer's wife and 3-year-old son after fatal crash

What was Glen Hansard's net worth? Hansard was married to the Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, with whom he fathered a son, and the pair divided their time between Dublin and Helsinki.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hansard's net worth was estimated at $5 million.

Who was Glen Hansard? Hansard was recognized as a member of the Irish rock band the Frames and the folk duo Swell Season. In 2007, he appeared alongside his Swell Season collaborator, Czech singer Markéta Irglová, in the independent musical drama "Once."

This critically lauded film, which was both written and directed by John Carney, tells the story of two struggling musicians in Dublin who develop a romantic relationship.

Hansard and Irglová performed as the folk band Swell Season, creating and performing all of the original music for the film. Their standout duet, Falling Slowly, earned them the Academy Award for best original song at the 80th Academy Awards. Subsequently, a Broadway adaptation of the film garnered eight Tony Awards, including best musical.