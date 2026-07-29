Glen Hansard cause of death: What happened to Oscar-winning songwriter? All we know about motorcycle crash in Dublin
Glen Hansard, lead singer of The Frames and Academy Award winner, tragically died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin.
Oscar-winning Irish artist Glen Hansard has tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident in Dublin. Hansard, 56, was the lead singer of the rock band The Frames and also appeared in the film The Commitments.
In 2008, he received an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Falling Slowly, a piece he composed for the independent film Once.
Glen Hansard dies at 56: All on police probe
Authorities are seeking witnesses in relation to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Lower Road in Lucan, located to the west of Dublin.
The incident was reported to emergency services just before 04:30 local time.
Hansard was born in Dublin in 1970 and performed as a busker on its streets before securing the role of Outspan Foster in The Commitments.
He was also part of the rock duo The Swell Season and released solo albums, including Didn't He Ramble, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album in 2016.
He was the father of a three-year-old son with his partner Maire Saaritsa.
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Glen Hansard dead: Tributes poured in
Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated in a post on social media that he “deeply saddened” by the demise of Hansard who was “a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years”.
Former President Michael D. Higgins expressed his condolences, characterizing Hansard as “a troubadour whose gift for storytelling brought so much joy to audiences across the world”.
“From his early days busking on Dublin’s streets through to his work with The Frames, the Swell Season with Markéta Irglová, and on to his very successful solo career, Glen captured the attention of all who listened and rightly developed a loyal following all across the world,” Higgins said.
Taking to Instagram, former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy said, “It’s with the heaviest of hearts I post a few words about Glen Hansard who has died. I’ve been a fan, an admirer and thanks to multiple chats on TV and radio, an interviewer of this extraordinarily talented singer and storyteller.”
“Apart from his talent as an artist, he also cared. He cared about the homeless and he cared about Ireland. The Oscar, the achievements and the humanity were all part of a life well lived,” Tubridy said.
“Condolences to Glen’s family and his legion of fans. We have lost one of the greats. May he rest in peace.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More