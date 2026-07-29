Kavinsky family and net worth: Did French DJ have wife and kids? All we know after his death at 50

French DJ and electropop artist Kavinsky, who took part in the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, was found dead in his residence in the French capital on Tuesday evening, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office. Kavinsky, born Vincent Belorgey, passed away at 50 in Paris. Known for hits like 'Nightcall,' he kept his personal life private. (Christophe Petit Tesson/POOL EPA)

The musician, whose birth name was Vincent Belorgey, was 50 years old.

“An inquiry into the ​cause of death has been opened ‌to ⁠determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements ​at the ​scene,” ⁠the prosecutor’s office in the French capital said in a statement to Reuters.

Following the announcement of his passing, several fans on social media have been seeking information regarding his wife, children, and his life outside of the public eye.

However, in contrast to many other celebrities, Kavinsky seldom disclosed information about his personal relationships or family.

Also Read: Glen Hansard family: All on Irish singer's wife and 3-year-old son after fatal crash

Was Kavinsky married? Kavinsky maintained a high level of privacy regarding his romantic life throughout his career. There are no widely verified public details concerning a wife, partner, or children.

The artist concentrated primarily on his public persona, emphasizing his work, performances, and the fictional universe surrounding the Kavinsky character, rather than his personal relationships.

This discretion contributed significantly to his allure. While fans were familiar with his tracks such as Nightcall and Roadgame, they were largely unaware of Vincent Belorgey, the individual behind the stage name.

Who was Kavinsky? A look at his career Belorgey began his music career in the early 2000s, releasing his debut EP, "Teddy Boy," in 2006. He subsequently opened for the French electronic music duo Daft Punk during their 2007 tour.

Released in 2010, "Nightcall" evokes the essence of 1980s synth pop. This track was featured in the opening credits of the 2011 film "Drive," starring Ryan Gosling, and was also included in the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catherine Pégard, the French culture minister, announced his passing in a post on X on Wednesday.