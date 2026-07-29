Kavinsky family and net worth: Did French DJ have wife and kids? All we know after his death at 50
French DJ Kavinsky, who performed at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, was found dead at 50 in Paris.
French DJ and electropop artist Kavinsky, who took part in the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, was found dead in his residence in the French capital on Tuesday evening, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office.
The musician, whose birth name was Vincent Belorgey, was 50 years old.
“An inquiry into the cause of death has been opened to determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements at the scene,” the prosecutor’s office in the French capital said in a statement to Reuters.
Following the announcement of his passing, several fans on social media have been seeking information regarding his wife, children, and his life outside of the public eye.
However, in contrast to many other celebrities, Kavinsky seldom disclosed information about his personal relationships or family.
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Was Kavinsky married?
Kavinsky maintained a high level of privacy regarding his romantic life throughout his career. There are no widely verified public details concerning a wife, partner, or children.
The artist concentrated primarily on his public persona, emphasizing his work, performances, and the fictional universe surrounding the Kavinsky character, rather than his personal relationships.
This discretion contributed significantly to his allure. While fans were familiar with his tracks such as Nightcall and Roadgame, they were largely unaware of Vincent Belorgey, the individual behind the stage name.
Who was Kavinsky? A look at his career
Belorgey began his music career in the early 2000s, releasing his debut EP, "Teddy Boy," in 2006. He subsequently opened for the French electronic music duo Daft Punk during their 2007 tour.
Released in 2010, "Nightcall" evokes the essence of 1980s synth pop. This track was featured in the opening credits of the 2011 film "Drive," starring Ryan Gosling, and was also included in the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Catherine Pégard, the French culture minister, announced his passing in a post on X on Wednesday.
What was Kavinsky's net worth?
Although Kavinsky never disclosed his precise financial status, estimates indicate that his net worth ranged from $1 million to $5 million during the time of his death, as per Business Upturn.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More