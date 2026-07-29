French DJ Kavinsky cause of death: President Macron pays tribute as police launch investigation in Paris

Following its performance at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics , the contemporary synthwave track became the most Shazamed song in a single day in the history of the music identification application.

An probe is currently being conducted to ascertain the cause of death, as per the Paris prosecutor’s office to BFMTV.

The musician, whose birth name was Vincent Belorgey, achieved a gradual cult success with his 2010 song Nightcall, which was featured in the opening credits of the stylish neo-noir crime film Drive, starring Ryan Gosling .

Kavinsky, French DJ and electro-house pop artist, was discovered dead at his residence in Paris at the age of 50.

DJ Kavinsky dies in Paris: Tributes pour in French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Kavinsky, posting on Facebook that he was "a source of French pride forever".

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Catherine d wrote on X: "With the sudden passing of Kavinsky, France has lost one of its most unique voices."

She added: "From the film Drive to the Paris Olympics, the whole world was moved by Nightcall . Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to transcend generations and borders."

French DJ Kavinsky's cause of death The French newspaper Le Figaro has reported that Kavinsky had been experiencing headaches for several days, and authorities suspect he may have suffered a stroke.

First responders found no suspicious items at the scene, and Paris prosecutors have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of death, according to the outlet.

Self-taught pianist Belorgey, born in Seine-Saint-Denis, just outside Paris, began his career in the early 2000s, performing as an opening act for the French electro pioneers Daft Punk.

A look at French DJ Kavinsky's career Kavinsky, known for his red-eyed zombie DJ persona, was a member of the second wave of notable "French Touch" musicians, which included artists such as Justice and Sebastian.

The track Nightcall was created in collaboration with Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, mixed by Sebastian, and featured vocals from Brazilian artist Lovefoxxx.

At the Paris 2024 event, Belgian singer Angèle assumed the lead vocal role, delivering a remarkable rendition of the song alongside Kavinsky and the French band Phoenix.