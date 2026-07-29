French DJ Kavinsky cause of death: President Macron pays tribute as police launch investigation in Paris
Kavinsky, renowned French DJ and electro-house artist, passed away at 50 in Paris. He gained fame with his 2010 track Nightcall.
Kavinsky, French DJ and electro-house pop artist, was discovered dead at his residence in Paris at the age of 50.
The musician, whose birth name was Vincent Belorgey, achieved a gradual cult success with his 2010 song Nightcall, which was featured in the opening credits of the stylish neo-noir crime film Drive, starring Ryan Gosling.
An probe is currently being conducted to ascertain the cause of death, as per the Paris prosecutor’s office to BFMTV.
Following its performance at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the contemporary synthwave track became the most Shazamed song in a single day in the history of the music identification application.
Also Read: Glen Hansard cause of death: What happened to Oscar-winning songwriter? All we know about motorcycle crash in Dublin
DJ Kavinsky dies in Paris: Tributes pour in
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Kavinsky, posting on Facebook that he was "a source of French pride forever".
Meanwhile, Culture Minister Catherine d wrote on X: "With the sudden passing of Kavinsky, France has lost one of its most unique voices."
She added: "From the film Drive to the Paris Olympics, the whole world was moved by Nightcall . Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to transcend generations and borders."
French DJ Kavinsky's cause of death
The French newspaper Le Figaro has reported that Kavinsky had been experiencing headaches for several days, and authorities suspect he may have suffered a stroke.
First responders found no suspicious items at the scene, and Paris prosecutors have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of death, according to the outlet.
Self-taught pianist Belorgey, born in Seine-Saint-Denis, just outside Paris, began his career in the early 2000s, performing as an opening act for the French electro pioneers Daft Punk.
A look at French DJ Kavinsky's career
Kavinsky, known for his red-eyed zombie DJ persona, was a member of the second wave of notable "French Touch" musicians, which included artists such as Justice and Sebastian.
The track Nightcall was created in collaboration with Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, mixed by Sebastian, and featured vocals from Brazilian artist Lovefoxxx.
At the Paris 2024 event, Belgian singer Angèle assumed the lead vocal role, delivering a remarkable rendition of the song alongside Kavinsky and the French band Phoenix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More