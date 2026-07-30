What happened to Shemar Stewart? Why Bengals DE was carted off after suffering apparent leg injury at training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals could be facing an early setback in training camp after one of their projected contributors on the defensive line suffered an injury during Wednesday's practice. Shemar Stewart exited practice after appearing to injure his left leg during 11-on-11 drills on July 29. (AP)

Shemar Stewart carted off Defensive end Shemar Stewart exited practice after appearing to injure his left leg during 11-on-11 drills on July 29. Footage shared by Caleb Noe of WCPO showed Stewart's left leg giving way before he collapsed to the turf.

What happened to Stewart? According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Stewart was unable to place any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field.

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Bengals medical personnel initially evaluated him where he went down before deciding to bring out a cart to transport him inside for further examination.

Bengals yet to confirm WLWT's Jaron May reported that Stewart appeared "visibly upset" as medical personnel loaded him onto the cart and took him off the practice field.

“Stewart’s left knee/leg was checked on by trainers for about 5 minutes before he was carted off. Couldn’t put any weight on his left side… Teammates checking in on him before he left. Seemed visibly upset,” May tweeted on X.