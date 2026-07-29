Vita Vea landing spots: Top trade destinations emerge as Buccaneers contract saga drags on

According to The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, Vea would prefer to join one of four teams: the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, or Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite the trade speculation, Tampa Bay may be reluctant to move one of the anchors of its defense after strengthening that side of the ball during the offseason. If the franchise ultimately decides to entertain offers, however, several potential landing spots have already emerged.

The 31-year-old skipped the voluntary portion of the Buccaneers' offseason program and, although he has since reported to training camp, multiple reports indicate he remains dissatisfied with his contract situation and is pushing for an extension.

The NFL has been buzzing after reports surfaced that Vita Vea wants out of Tampa Bay, with the veteran defensive tackle reportedly seeking a new contract before entering the final stretch of his current deal.

While geography may appear to be a factor, each destination also presents an intriguing football fit.

Las Vegas Raiders The Raiders may seem like an unlikely contender given their rebuilding outlook, but Vea would represent a significant improvement on the interior defensive line over Adam Butler.

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Las Vegas has the financial resources to complete a deal, and acquiring a player of Vea's caliber would signal the organization believes it is closer to competing than many outsiders expect. His presence would also provide valuable support alongside star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Los Angeles Rams The Rams are viewed as a less obvious option. With speculation surrounding a possible Aaron Donald return continuing to circulate, Los Angeles may not have an immediate need for Vea. Beyond that, his playing style may not perfectly align with the Rams' defensive approach.

San Francisco 49ers San Francisco appears to be a logical destination. The 49ers still appear to need help along the defensive front, possess enough salary-cap flexibility to absorb a major contract, and remain in search of upgrades despite reaching the postseason last year.

A move would also bring Vea back to the Bay Area, where he grew up. However, questions remain about whether his skill set fits seamlessly into San Francisco's evolving, younger defensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers The Chargers, on the other hand, could offer a more natural fit. Their defensive tackle group lost some depth during the offseason, and Vea could form a formidable partnership with Teair Tart.

Although Los Angeles added veteran Dalvin Tomlinson and selected Nick Barnett in the sixth round of the draft, head coach Jim Harbaugh has consistently emphasized stopping the run, an area where Vea excels.

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Contract situation fuels uncertainty Vea signed a four-year, $71 million extension with Tampa Bay in 2022, including more than $40 million guaranteed.

With the deal set to expire after the upcoming season and free agency looming next spring, the veteran is hoping to secure another long-term contract before then.