Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT release: When and where to watch Kangana Ranaut film, which collected only ₹8 crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be available to stream on Zee5 from August 15. The OTT platform released a new trailer to make the announcement on Friday, writing, “An untold story of ordinary nurses who stood with extraordinary courage on the darkest night of 26/11. Some heroes were never seen. Their stories were never told. Until now. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer Out Now. #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata premieres on 14th Aug on Hindi Zee 5.”

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT release: Manoj Tapadia’s Kangana Ranaut -starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released in theatres on June 12 to favourable reviews but failed to make a mark at the box office. The film, based on the events of the 26/11 terror attacks, will soon stream online. Know when and where to watch it.

Talking about the film, Kangana said in a statement, “Some stories choose you because they deserve to be told. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is one such film. As both an actor and producer, it was incredibly important for me to bring to life the untold stories of the healthcare workers who stood fearlessly between terror and humanity during the 26/11 attacks.”

She also added, “Their courage wasn't driven by recognition, but by an unwavering sense of duty and compassion. Releasing this film around Independence Day makes its message even more meaningful, as it reminds us that the spirit of India is defined not only by those who defend the nation on the frontlines, but also by ordinary citizens who rise to extraordinary challenges in moments of crisis.”

“From the very beginning, our intention was to tell the story of 26/11 from a perspective that has never been explored. While the nation remembers the bravery of our security forces, there were equally extraordinary acts of courage unfolding inside Cama Hospital that night. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff continued to care for their patients despite the immense danger surrounding them,” said Manoj.