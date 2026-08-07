Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT release: When and where to watch Kangana Ranaut film, which collected only ₹8 crore
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT release: Manoj Tapadia and Kangana Ranaut's film based on the 26/11 terror attacks will soon stream online.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT release: Manoj Tapadia’s Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released in theatres on June 12 to favourable reviews but failed to make a mark at the box office. The film, based on the events of the 26/11 terror attacks, will soon stream online. Know when and where to watch it.
When and where to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be available to stream on Zee5 from August 15. The OTT platform released a new trailer to make the announcement on Friday, writing, “An untold story of ordinary nurses who stood with extraordinary courage on the darkest night of 26/11. Some heroes were never seen. Their stories were never told. Until now. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer Out Now. #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata premieres on 14th Aug on Hindi Zee 5.”
Talking about the film, Kangana said in a statement, “Some stories choose you because they deserve to be told. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is one such film. As both an actor and producer, it was incredibly important for me to bring to life the untold stories of the healthcare workers who stood fearlessly between terror and humanity during the 26/11 attacks.”
She also added, “Their courage wasn't driven by recognition, but by an unwavering sense of duty and compassion. Releasing this film around Independence Day makes its message even more meaningful, as it reminds us that the spirit of India is defined not only by those who defend the nation on the frontlines, but also by ordinary citizens who rise to extraordinary challenges in moments of crisis.”
“From the very beginning, our intention was to tell the story of 26/11 from a perspective that has never been explored. While the nation remembers the bravery of our security forces, there were equally extraordinary acts of courage unfolding inside Cama Hospital that night. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff continued to care for their patients despite the immense danger surrounding them,” said Manoj.
About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It stars Kangana Ranaut alongside Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, among others. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹7.04 crore net in India and ₹8.32 crore worldwide.
The film is set against the backdrop of the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and spotlights a group of unsung heroes whose courage and selflessness saved countless lives. Set within Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital, the film follows the extraordinary actions of nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, and other hospital staff who became the first line of defence for the patients in their care.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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